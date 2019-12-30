The UW-Extension Offices of Buffalo and Chippewa counties will host industrial hemp update meetings. The meeting in Chippewa County will focus on CBD oil production on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 6:30 p.m.–8:30 p.m. at the Sleep Inn & Suites Conference Center near County Highway T and State Highway 29 near Eau Claire. The Buffalo County meeting will focus on industrial hemp seed and fiber production on Friday, Jan. 10, from 9:30-11:30 am at the Gilmanton American Legion at W736 Co Rd B.
Speakers and topics include Dr. Heather Darby, Agronomic and Soils Specialist for the University of Vermont Extension. She is involved with implementing many research and outreach programs in the areas of fuel, forage, grain production, and alternative crop systems in the Northeast. Darby will provide an overview of industrial hemp research and production practices in Vermont and the Northeast; UW-Extension Agriculture Agents Carl Duley, Buffalo County, and Jerry Clark, Chippewa County, will discuss results and observations of on-farm research conducted in their respective counties.
There is no cost to attend, and pre-registration is encouraged. Deadline for registration is Jan. 6. For more information or to register, contact Extension Offices in Buffalo County 608-685-6256 or Chippewa County 715-726-7950.