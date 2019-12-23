MADISON — Each year ahead of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin Dairy Insights Summit, staff at PDPW contact experts in other agricultural industries to see if they would be interested in presenting to a group of dairy farmers and supporters. The aim is to uncover similar trends and questions that can be garnered from both industries — finding common ground and becoming better educated.
Last year, an expert in pork production spoke, and this year, those in attendance on Dec. 5 were given a peek inside the U.S. poultry industry, as presented by Ron Kean, a UW-Madison Extension poultry specialist.
There are three segments to the poultry industry: egg laying hens, meat chickens (or broilers) and turkeys. According to Kean, the egg laying side of the industry may relate most to milk production as gains in production, persistence and efficiency continue to be recorded, along with a great deal of consolidation.
One hundred years ago, each laying hen could be expected to produce 150 eggs per year. The mortality rate was high at 40%, with dangers from predators, parasites and weather looming. Flock sizes were relatively small as well, at least compared to today’s flock sizes, with about 400 birds per flock on average.
In the mid- to late 1900s, the idea to move chickens indoors and into cages was made a reality. Moving the birds indoors was positive, cutting down on the mortality rate, emergence of parasites and threat of predators. The move also very quickly bumped up production, with an average hen laying 250 eggs per year and the average flock size growing to several thousands hens.
Today, “flock sizes have become huge,” Kean said.
It isn’t uncommon for egg producers to have several houses of hens, each with 100,000 hens inside of them, potentially equaling one million birds per farm depending on how many houses they have. Five to six hens are typically kept together in a cage with access to food and water and a sloped contraption that allows eggs to roll out of the cages when ready. The average hen today is laying between 290 and 300 eggs each year, and even more interestingly, the eggs you purchase at the store are typically never touched by a human as almost everything is automated.
Efficiencies have also come in the areas of feed and genetics, with today’s laying hens averaging about 3.5 pounds — their only job to lay eggs for their lifetime of production, which is about two years. There is a big push for genetics companies to keep hens in production longer too, Kean said.
Consolidation has hit the laying egg segment of the poultry industry, with 201 companies producing 99% of all eggs in the U.S. The top 10 of those companies produce 53% of the eggs in the U.S., with 15 U.S. companies with more than 5 million hens at their facilities. One of those 15 companies has a facility in Wisconsin.
Niche markets have emerged for operations switching to cage-free, organic, pasture-access, etc., as pressure from the market continues. While there is research to support that cages help with temperature control, curb disease and eliminate predators, the public perception is often that birds in cages are bad. However, Kean isn’t sure the consumer is really that concerned about buying cage-free eggs, especially if they saw what an alternative “aviary system” looks like on a modern egg laying hen operation.
Of course, other animal welfare items and issues arise in this segment of the poultry industry, including beak trimming to discourage picking among the birds; the euthanization of male chicks the day of hatch; and what is done with the hens after their lifetime of production has ended.
Meat chickens, or broilers, make up the second segment of the poultry industry. With over 70 years of selection, today’s meat chickens are larger and more meaty than chickens of the past, another efficiency that has been gained over time. Meat chickens also no longer serve a dual purpose — they are grown only for meat production rather than also producing eggs.
The industrialization of the meat chicken segment has been the biggest change in the industry, with large, vertically integrated companies contracting with smaller farms to raise these chickens. The large companies often supply the hatchery, feed mill and processing plant at one complex, while contracting with farms to breed and raise the birds. The company owns the birds, feed and expertise, while the grower provides the facility, utilities and labor, collecting payment based on pounds produced and feed efficiency.
“This still allows for small farms, but they’re either small or part of the bigger company. There are no medium-sized farms,” Kean said.
The cost of facilities is a big driver of this, as several million dollars is needed to build these complexes, and the company needs a lot of birds to make it pay off. Mechanization has also made it easier, especially when it comes to the hatchery, where, again, humans likely never touch any of the eggs or chicks once they are hatched.
While efficiencies have pushed broilers to grow faster, interestingly there has been some push from Europe for slow-growing broilers, although the economics of it may prove the idea unfruitful. By limiting the growth, there are concerns about increased housing, increased feed and water, increased manure and an increased cost to consumers. However, almost none of this is currently being studied or done in the U.S.
Similarly to companies with laying hens, the broiler industry is consolidated, with 29 companies producing 45 billion pounds of chicken each year. The top two companies are producing 35% of the U.S. chicken, and the top five companies are producing 61% of U.S. chicken. There are about 25,000 farms in the U.S. in the broiler industry, Kean added.
Turkey, the third segment of the poultry industry, hasn’t followed in the footsteps of chicken; in fact, U.S. consumption of turkey has remained pretty flat over the decades and way below the consumption of chicken, beef and pork. However, similar efficiencies have been gained in the pounds per turkey, with toms reaching an average of 48 pounds by 20 weeks and hens reaching 28 pounds by 20 weeks. Toms are typically sold to delis while the smaller hens are available in the meat section at the grocery store.
Consolidation, too, has hit the turkey segment of the industry, with the top five companies with 62% of the production. Complexes are similar to those built for broilers, with contract farming used to grow the birds.
Genetics in the poultry industry are very consolidated, with half of the poultry genetics owned by one company. In the world, there are two genetics companies for turkeys, two for broilers and a few for the laying hen segment.
When asked what the biggest thing on the horizon is for the poultry industry, Kean said “welfare will constantly be on the horizon,” similarly to many other agricultural industries, including dairy. Disease will also be a worry as huge populations of birds continue to be raised on these large farms.