My name is Taylor Schaefer, and I am beyond excited to embark on my journey as the 75th Alice in Dairyland. Kicking off my year as ‘Alice’ during July is the perfect time as Wisconsin fair season is underway and it is National Ice Cream Month!
Wisconsin ice cream and frozen custard are fresh, local summer favorites that are perfect for summer indulgence. My favorite flavor varies by day, but I gravitate towards Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Cookies and Cream. No matter how you scoop it, Wisconsinites love their ice cream, consuming over 21 million gallons each year. Local shops serving Wisconsin ice cream and frozen custard can be found across the entire state. Wisconsin has a history of producing high-quality ice cream and frozen custard thanks to the milk that comes from our state’s more than 6,000 dairy farmers. Buying local Wisconsin ice cream and other dairy products is not only a delicious and sustainable choice, but it also contributes to the vitality and economic health of our communities. Make sure to look for the Proudly Wisconsin Dairy Badge when shopping for dairy products.
In Wisconsin, we are fortunate to have plenty of opportunities to enjoy Wisconsin agricultural products at the many fairs held throughout the state. I look forward to traveling America’s Dairyland visiting many county and district fairs, as well as the Wisconsin State Fair, representing Wisconsin’s $104.8 billion agriculture industry.
I officially started my term as the 75th Alice in Dairyland on July 5 after being selected at the three-day finale event held in Dane County, May 19-21, 2022.
I have been grateful to call Madison my home for the last four years as a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Being selected as the 75th Alice in Dairyland in my “home away from home” was extra special for me, as I was surrounded by numerous family, friends, and colleagues from the area.
Growing up on my parent’s beef and crop farm, I found my passion for agriculture at a young age. I was an active member in the Tucker 4-H program, where I found a passion for connecting with consumers as I traveled the state and country for fairs and livestock shows.
My involvement at University of Wisconsin-Madison extended further than the classroom as I was an active member of the Association of Women in Agriculture, Badger Dairy Club, and the University of Wisconsin-Marching Band. Although my days were often long, I found great satisfaction in planning and attending events, networking, and advocating for Wisconsin agriculture on-campus and in the Madison area.
I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue exploring Wisconsin’s diverse agriculture industry as the 75th Alice in Dairyland. From farm tours to classroom visits, fairs, and more, there is so much to look forward to. Follow along my adventures at aliceindairyland.com or on social media. I’m excited to begin my journey traveling the state with my new sidekick Kernel, the flex-fuel Ford Explorer fueled by Wisconsin corn, and I can’t wait to meet you along the way!