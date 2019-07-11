MENOMONIE — The patch in the corn field that doesn’t look like it’s in as good of shape as the corn surrounding it isn’t his fault, claims Dave Styer of Alfalawn Farm.
Alfalawn Farm is participating in a nitrogen use efficiency study with Amber Radatz of UW Discovery Farms, and the plot of corn that stands out from the corn surrounding it is the farm’s zero-N test strip, where no nitrogen has been applied. UW Discovery Farms’ nitrogen use efficiency project helps farmers assess their nitrogen-management practices based on field, season or soil requirements.
“When you see the yellow corn, that’s Amber’s corn,” Styer said June 26 during a Water Matters tour stop on his farm. “It’s good knowledge to have: What does nitrogen do and how can you best utilize it?”
Alfalawn Farm features grass waterways to control runoff and cover crops to help with ground cover and to prevent soil loss.
Another source of pride, Styer said, is Alfalawn reuses each gallon of water pumped from their well three to six times in the operation of the farm. They also clean their cows’ sand bedding for reuse and have practiced no-till farming for 20 years.
Styer breaks down the farm’s water use as: first, after it is pumped from the well, it goes through a plate cooler to cool the milk; from there it goes into one of two of the farm’s 7,000-gallon storage tanks and is used for drinking water for the cows and to help cool the animals in the summer; water that is used in the parlor or milk house is then sent to the sand room to wash the sand bedding, which is 98 percent recycled and reused; after washing sand, the water is used in a flume system to transport manure from the holding area, the dry cow area or the barn down to the sand room; then it is used to pump manure to the manure pit and is eventually spread back out on the farm’s fields.
The water that doesn’t make it through those steps has been transformed into milk, Styer said.
“Our cows average about 40 gallons of water consumption a day,” he said. “Of that 40 gallons, around 10 gallons leaves the farm in the form of milk for people to drink.
“So a fourth of what the cow uses on the dairy is actually water in milk used for human consumption. The other 75 percent of the water that is left in the manure is eventually land spread in the field and goes through the soil and crops and is purified and back into the groundwater to be used again.”
Alfalawn Farm has 3,400 acres for crop production and also buys 200 acres of corn silage from neighbors. One-third of their acreage is harvested for alfalfa, and the remaining acreage is harvested as corn for grain or corn silage. All of the corn and alfalfa raised on the farm is used for feed for the dairy operation.
Alfalawn Farm is owned by brothers Dave, Randy and Dale Styer and their families. The Styer brothers’ great-grandfather started farming the area in the 1850s and the farming operation grew through the years. The brothers all became partners in the farm in the mid-1980s.
Alfalawn Farm, N2859 290th St., Menomonie, has hosted open houses, farm tours, school groups and Chippewa Valley Farm-City Days. On June 8, the farm hosted about 3,000 people for the 26th annual Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast.
“We have at least 500 people a year come through,” said Karen Styer, Dave’s wife. “It’s groups of all sizes. We’ve had neighbors contact us as well, where a grandson is having a birthday so they’ll bring a wagon ride through the farm.”
Dave Styer said they gave between 40 and 45 tours of the farm last year.
“People say, ‘That’s got to be hard, taking time to do the tours,’ “ he said. “But there’s such a disconnect between what people think the truth is and what the actual truth is. We’re very passionate about people understanding how food is produced and what the farmer’s role is and how we treat the environment and how we treat our cattle.”
The Styers installed a 60-stall rotary milking parlor in July 2015. The 2,050-cow herd is milked three times a day.
“If you look at robotic-milking systems, when cows can choose how many times a day they are milked, they will average about 3.2 times a day going into the robot to be milked,” Dave Styer said. “That has a lot to do with pressure on the udder, so it’s a relief to them.”
Alfalawn Farm’s milk is all BGH free and is sold to Dairy Farmers of America, which ships to Dean’s Foods and Kemps Foods in the Twin Cities. The milk is served in many schools, including Menomonie.
Alfalawn Farm employs approximately 30 people, including 14 family members.
“The reason we got as big as we did has a lot to do with how much family wanted to work here and how many of the kids wanted to come back to the farm,” Styer said. “What we do on the dairy is put the people who are good with cows with the cows and the people who are good with machinery and crops with machinery and crops.
“We try to put people where they fit into and where they will work out the best.”