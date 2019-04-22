MADISON — Keith Poulsen, director of the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at UW-Madison, sees thousands of samples come through his lab each year. Many of the samples come from farmers with concerns about calf scours who are looking to the lab to provide answers.
“We could run all the tests in the world, but not all will be in your best interest,” he told attendees of his session at the Dairy Calf and Heifer Association’s conference on April 10. “We may call you and ask more questions, specifically about age, as pathogens affect calves differently depending on how old they are.”
The lab runs different panels depending on the calf’s age, he said, walking attendees through a “calf scour timeline” so they could better understand what pathogens are likely to appear at what stage of life for the calf.
Diagnosis of calf diarrhea in the first few days of life is challenging, with the UW lab estimating that up to 50 percent of these cases go undiagnosed. However, calves 1 to 3 days old with diarrhea should be tested for enterotoxingenic E. coli, also known as ETEC. Poulsen reminded attendees that not all types of E. coli are created equal and it’s important to test specifically for ETEC if the calf is very young. But after 10 days of life, ETEC is unlikely to be the cause of the diarrhea and specific testing for ETEC is not typically recommended.
Diagnosing the cause of calf scours within 4 to 10 days of life also can be challenging as there are multiple pathogens that can cause disease during this period. Salmonella is a big one though, as it survives in low-moisture environments and can be more common during warmer months.
Between 5 days and 2 weeks old is when the lab sees its most common pathogen of calf scours: rotavirus. Rotavirus can be an infectious disease, remaining stable in an environment for up to 9 months in fecal material. It can be found in fresh pens and transferred from calf to calf, with up to 70 percent of normal cows shedding coronavirus in their feces, which makes contamination of the calf environment common on any dairy farm.
Calves that are a week to a month old are at risk for cryptosporidium, a parasite with a complicated lifespan while moving through the body, Poulsen said. The most common species is parvum, but bovis and hominus also can be found through sampling. Cryptosporidium is very infectious, and it takes a low dose to create a problem for the calf. It’s also very hard to get rid of in cold and wet environments, where it can survive for months.
At 10 to 14 days of age, calves may develop scours due to an opportunistic pathogen known as Clostridium perfringens A. While it is normal to find it in the gastrointestinal tract of cows, the right conditions allow it to overgrow and cause disease in calves.
Coccidiosis is another parasite that is quite common and infects calves in the 10- to 14-day age range. The prevalence of this pathogen varies year to year depending on moisture variability and the environment.
Giardia’s role in calf scours is still unclear, with research continuing in this area of disease, Poulsen said. Some experts believe it is a primary pathogen in calves as young as 5 to 7 days of age, while others think it is more of co-infection that happens later in life, from 2 weeks of age and older.
How the lab diagnoses diarrhea in calves has changed over the past 10 years, with staff relying heavily on molecular diagnostic techniques. Bacterial cultures, acid fast staining, electron microscopy and fecal flotation also are techniques used at the UW lab.
Poulsen asked attendees to remember the “calf scour timeline” when deciding what tests to ask the lab to run, recommending that they contact the lab to ensure their testing strategy is the most effective and cost-efficient for the farmer.
Calves scouring at less than 7 days of age are tested with the scour panel C, which tests for ETEC, Salmonella, rotavirus, coronavirus and Cryptosporidium. Calves older than 7 days of age are tested with scour panel B, which does not include ETEC, as it is no longer a pathogen of interest after 7 days of age. As calves get to 21 days and older, additional testing seeks to find eimeria and giardia.
“If you have questions, call us,” Poulsen said.
For more information about services offered at the diagnostic lab and how to properly send fecal samples via UPS, visit wvdl.wisc.edu.