The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has announced the six top candidates for the 75th Alice in Dairyland position. The candidates are Amber Cafferty, Amelia Hayden, Courtney Moser, Taylor Schaefer, Samantha Schuessler, and Charitee Seebecker.
Prior to being selected as top candidates, applicants completed an application and preliminary interview. Over the next eight weeks, the candidates will prepare for the three-day Alice in Dairyland Finals, scheduled for May 19-21, 2022 in Dane County. The process includes agribusiness tours, media interviews, an impromptu question and answer session, individual interviews, and candidate presentations. The selection of the 75th Alice in Dairyland will be announced live during the program at the conclusion of the finals on May 21, 2022. The new Alice in Dairyland will begin her term on July 5, 2022.
“The Alice in Dairyland selection process takes your communication, interpersonal, and public speaking skills to the next level,” said 74th Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes. “This process helps the top candidates refine their communications skills that will not only be pivotal in their journey to the 75th Alice in Dairyland Finals, but also in their future careers."