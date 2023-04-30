The finals for the 76th Alice in Dairyland selection will take place May 13, with the new Alice beginning her term July 5.
Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications position with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Six finalists are vying for the role this year.
The final selections involve agricultural tours and interviews. The announcement of the new Alice in Dairyland is expected to take place at about 9 p.m. May 13.
