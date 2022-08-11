The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP)’s Alice in Dairyland program has received the 2022 North American Agricultural Marketing Officials (NAAMO) Marketing Excellence Award.
The annual award recognizes innovative and effective agricultural marketing. The program is 75 years old, and features a full-time communicator who holds the title of Alice for one year. Taylor Schaefer began her tenure in the role July 5.
The past couple years have challenged the program. In 2020 and through much of 2021, the normal routine of in-person appearances wasn't an option. So the program had to refocus, expanding virtual appearances and social media engagement. Live features and events on Alice’s social media accounts included a virtual dairy breakfast, live streaming the cutting of the first Christmas tree of the year, and a virtual apple orchard tour.
“Through this project, we were able to evolve a program with 75 years of history into a new era by augmenting our focus to include a bigger digital media presence,” said DATCP Ag Resource and Promotion Bureau Director Jayne Krull. “This new emphasis on digital media has allowed Alice to tell the story of Wisconsin agriculture to new audiences and reach more consumers than ever before.”
The award was presented at NAAMO’s annual conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Launched in 2006, the NAAMO Agricultural Marketing Excellence Award recognizes the success of marketing projects and serves as an opportunity to share creative marketing strategies and ideas with other marketing professionals.