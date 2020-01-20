The annual Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention was hosted by the Clark County juniors in Stevens Point Jan. 3-5. More than 400 Holstein members, chaperones, and volunteers were in attendance.
Throughout the convention junior members participated in numerous contests, including speaking, arts and crafts, photography, Dairy Jeopardy and Dairy Bowl. The largest competition of the weekend was Dairy Bowl, in which 27 junior, 18 senior, and 10 rookie teams competed.
More than 50 volunteers helped coordinate Dairy Bowl matches, Dairy Jeopardy contests and the speaking contest.
The Manitowoc/Calumet County team took first place in the senior Dairy Bowl contest with Brown County Team 1 coming in second place. The winner of the junior division was Wood County with Iowa County Team 1 taking second.
Team members on the senior Manitowoc/Calumet County team included Clarissa Ulness, Garrett Ulness, Lauren Siemers and Brianna Meyer. The Wood County junior team consisted of Wyatt Dorshorst, Sarah Dorshorst, Emma Bangart and Maddie Hensel. Manitowoc/Calumet and Wood Counties will represent Wisconsin at the National Holstein Convention in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, in June.
Finishing in third through fifth place in the senior division were Green County, Dodge County and Door County. Rounding out the top five for the junior division were Brown Team 1, Shawano Team 1 and Fond du Lac Team 2, respectively.
All juniors at convention had the chance to compete in the Dairy Jeopardy competition. The top competitor in each of three age brackets has the opportunity to compete at the national level. Winning the junior division was Logan Harbaugh, Shawano County; second was earned by Austin Meyer, Calumet County; and third went to Cathryn Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County. In the intermediate division, Coltin Coffeen of Brown County topped the group with Brianna Meyer, Calumet County, and Marissa Vosberg, Green County, placing second and third, respectively. Lauren Siemers, Manitowoc County, was the winning contestant in the senior division, Mason Jauquet of Shawano County placed second and McKenna Coffeen of Brown County took home third place.
In the speaking contest, Wisconsin can send up to three delegates in each division to compete at National Convention. To compete, youth must prepare a speech on a topic related to the dairy industry at a length assigned to their specific age division. Heading to National Convention this year in the junior division are Austin Meyer, Calumet County; Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; and Madison Wiese, Brown County. In the intermediate division, Matthew Gunst, Dodge County, took home top honors. Abby Meyer of Calumet County placed second and Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County placed third. Winning the senior division was Brianna Meyer of Calumet County with Hannah Ullom, Chippewa County, taking second, and Lauren Siemers of Manitowoc County placing third.
On Saturday evening, the annual banquet was held to honor outstanding juniors in the association. Colin Uecker of Jefferson County and Kalista Hodorff of Fond du Lac County claimed the most prestigious honor, being named Outstanding Holstein Boy and Girl. These individuals have excelled in their Holstein projects and have been an asset to the association and dairy industry as a whole. Also receiving honors were 14 other Distinguished Junior Members, 12 Young Distinguished Junior Member winners, and 10 Twelve & Under Recognition winners, all of which excelled in their Wisconsin Holstein activities in 2019.
In addition to Uecker and Hodorff, 2019 Distinguished Junior Members included Jenna Broege, Rock County; Nicole Broege, Rock County; McKenna Coffeen, Brown County; Eliza Endres, Dane County; Hannah Hockerman; Marquette County; Kaianne Hodorff, Fond du Lac County; Mason Jauquet, Shawano County; Ben Kronberg, Rock County; Rachel McCullough, Green County; Hannah Nelson, Pierce County; Dawson Nickels, Dodge County; Lauren Siemers, Manitowoc County; Fritzy Ullom, Chippewa County; and Hannah Ullom, Chippewa County.
The Young Distinguished Junior Holstein Members included Ashley Brandel, Jefferson County; Colton Brandel, Jefferson County; Ava Endres, Dane County; Cathryn Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; Elizabeth Gunst, Dodge County; Jacob Harbaugh, Shawano County; Kaydence Hodorff, Fond du Lac County; Emiliy Stumpf, Fond du Lac County; Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County; Kenadee Weigel, Grant County; and Grady Wendorf, Dodge County.
Lastly, Twelve & Under Member Recognition was awarded to Justin Brandel, Jefferson County; Katie Brandel, Jefferson County; Christina Buttles, Grant County; Logan Harbaugh, Shawano County; Vivian Lichty, Dodge County; Abby Meyer, Calumet County; Ella Raatz, Clark County; Cameron Ryan, Fond du Lac County; Dylan Ryan, Fond du Lac County; and Payton Sarbacker, Dane County.
Of the exceptional youth recognized, four representatives in the DJM and the YDJM categories were selected to submit award forms to the national level with hopes of being honored at the National Convention. Mason Jauquet, Rachel McCullough, Hannah Nelson and Colin Uecker were all chosen to represent Wisconsin as DJMs. The YDJM delegates include Ashley Brandel, Colton Brandel, Ava Endres and Jacob Harbaugh.
The 2020 Wisconsin Holstein Princess and Attendant were also crowned at the banquet on Saturday evening. This year, Hannah Ullom of Chippewa County will serve as the WHA Princess, and Roslind Anderson of Pierce County will join her as the WHA Princess Attendant.
The WHY Leadership Merit award was created this year to recognize youth who excel in leadership at a local level. They are nominated by an adviser or fellow junior member by means of an application on their behalf. This year’s award recipients include Hannah Hensel, Wood County; Katie Biese, Brown County; Josh Gerbitz, Rock County; and Ainsley Noble, Grant County.
Special recognition is given to youth leaders that have been nominated by youth in the Junior Holstein Association. This year’s WHY (Wisconsin Holstein Youth) Friends were honored in the more than five years of service category. Receiving awards were Peggy Coffeen from Brown County and Linda Behling from Dodge County.
Wisconsin Holstein awarded more than $15,500 in scholarships this year, and an auction was held to raise funds for future awards.
Funds are put into the WHA scholarship fund, and $3,050 was added this year. High school seniors, short course, and two and four-year college students that are members of WHA are all eligible for these scholarships.
Throughout the convention, youth were recognized for other outstanding achievements, including Junior Progressive Breeder and Long Range Production.
Those receiving Junior Progressive Breeder Awards include Tessa and Stella Schmocker, Jefferson County; Nathan Cordes, Wood County; Katie Brandel, Jefferson County; Colton, Ashley, Katie and Justin Brandel, Jefferson County; Dylan and Cameron Ryan, Fond du Lac County; Gracin and Chesney Speich, Rock County; Jared and Macie Abraham, Sheboygan County; Brooke, Luke and Dane Trustem, Rock County; Brooke Trustem, Rock County; Luke Trustem, Rock County; Matthew, Elizabeth, Cathryn and Christopher Gunst, Dodge and Waupaca/Waushara Counties; Cathryn and Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; Christina Buttles, Grant County; Emily Stumpf, Fond du Lac County; Jacob, Logan and Madison Harbaugh and Adella Loehr, Shawano County; McKenna and Coltin Coffeen and Breya Pollack, Brown County; Collin Wille, Barron County;
Long Range Production recognizes owners of cows that have produced over 100,000 pounds in their lifetime. In the over 100,000 pounds category Brooke, Luke and Dane Trustem, Rock County; Jared and Macie Abraham, Sheboygan County; Hannah Hensel, Wood County; Jacob, Logan and Madison Harbaugh, Shawano County; Brooke Trustem, Rock County; Christina Buttles, Grant County; Dylan and Cameron Ryan, Fond du Lac County; and Colton, Ashley, Katie and Justin Brandel, Jefferson County
In the over 150,000-pound category are Christina Buttles, Grant County; Colton, Ashley, Katie and Justin Brandel, Jefferson County; Collin Wille, Barron County; Kalista, Kaianne and Kaydence Hodorff, Fond du Lac; and McKenna and Coltin Coffeen and Breya Pollack, Brown County;
Lastly, in the over 200,000-pound category are Kalista, Kaianne and Kaydence Hodorff, Fond du Lac County; Emily Stumpf, Fond du Lac County; and Dane Trustem, Rock County
The convention concluded Sunday morning with an awards breakfast and the annual business meeting, where four new Junior Activities Committee members were elected. The JAC group is responsible for coordinating and overseeing all junior events within the Wisconsin Holstein Association. Selected this year for the southwest district was Hannah Hockerman of District 5, Emma Dorshorst of Wood County for the northwest district, Nicole Broege of Rock County for the southeast, and Elise Bleck of Sheboygan County for the northeast district. These members will serve a two-year term on the JAC and join second-year members Matthew Gunst, Dodge County; McKenna Coffeen, Brown County; Hannah Nelson, Pierce County; and Nathan Daniels, Iowa County.
The contest room is an excellent way to show off projects completed by junior members throughout the year. Members participate in photography, drawing and painting, crafts, and folding display contests. Results are as follows:
Photography Contest:
Junior Animal: First and People’s Choice: Ella Raatz, Clark County; second: Natalie Ott, Green County; and third: Cathryn Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County
Junior People: First and People’s Choice: Ella Raatz, Clark County; second: Jacob Raatz, Clark County; and third: Kenadee Weigel, Grant County
Junior Farm Scene: First: Jacob Raatz, Clark County; second: Christina Buttles, Grant County; third: Ella Raatz, Clark County; and People’s Choice: Kenadee Weigel, Grant County
Senior Animal: First: Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County; second: Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County; third: Elena Jarvey, Shawano County; and People’s Choice: Tie — Elena Jarvey, Shawano County and Emily Stumpf, Fond du Lac County
Senior People: First and People’s Choice: Hannah Hensel, Wood County; second: Laurianna Dannenberg, Iowa County; and third: Hannah Hensel, Wood County
Senior Farm Scene: First: Hannah Hensel, Wood County; second and People’s Choice: Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County; third: Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County
Advertising Contest:
Amateur: First and People’s Choice: Hannah Hensel, Wood County; second: Payton Sarbacker, Dane County; and third: Payton Sarbacker, Dane County
Professionally Assisted; First and People’s Choice: Kaelyn, Kenadee and Keegan Weigel, Grant County; second: Elise Bleck, Sheboygan County; and third: Jenna Broege, Rock County
Folding Display Contest:
Junior: First and People’s Choice: Cathryn Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; second: Christopher Gunst, Waupaca/Waushara County; and third: Ella Raatz, Clark County
Intermediate: First and People’s Choice: Lily Jenson, Iowa County
Crafts Contest:
Junior: First: Payton Sarbacker, Dane County; second and People’s Choice: Grace Hensel, Wood County; and third: Grace Hensel, Wood County
Drawing & Painting Contest:
Junior: First: Maddy Hensel, Wood County; second and People’s Choice: Callie Behling, Marathon County; and third: Payton Sarbacker, Dane County
Senior: First: Brianna Meyer, Calumet County; second and People’s Choice: Elena Jarvey, Shawano County; and third: Brianna Meyer, Calumet County
The annual essay contest encourages members to write about assigned topics relating to today’s dairy industry. In this year’s junior division, taking top honors was Aubrey Behling, Marathon County; second was awarded to Kenadee Weigel, Grant County; and third was to Keegan Weigel, Grant County. Kaelyn Weigel, Grant County, took first in the senior division with Tyler Schroepfer of Langlade County placing second.
One of the most coveted awards, based on participation throughout the year and enthusiasm, is the Spirit Award, which was given to Grant County. Winner of the Bell-R-Ring contest was Fond du Lac County.
Amy Gerhardt, Neillsville, was this year’s winner of the calf raffle.
The 2021 Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention will be hosted by Waupauca/Waushara County.