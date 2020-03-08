SAUK CITY — It is unlikely to find an industry and an institution that are as intertwined as the dairy industry and UW-Madison, said Mike Fahey, a 1989 graduate, at an alumni association sponsored event titled “The Future of the Dairy Industry” last week.
The interest in dairy was even more obvious as the sold out event was attended by over 200 alumni, faculty and community members — all with dairy farming at the top of their minds.
Prior to a panel discussion featuring three professionals in the dairy industry, UW-Madison alumnus Mitch Breunig welcomed nearly 100 people onto his farm, Mystic Valley Dairy. He said he was proud to show off his family’s farm, home to 470 cows, 1,050 acres of crops and well-known for its genetics.
After graduating from UW-Madison in 1992 with a dairy science degree, Breunig worked in feed sales for Land O’Lakes before finding his love for cows, coming back to his family’s farm and forming an LLC in 1998. His parents started the farm in 1961 with 120 acres and 35 cows, with Breunig the second generation of his family to own the operation.
“Balancing the cost of production with what we need for the farm is a really important part of our business,” Breunig said. “But the last few years have been challenging. We’ve been surviving rather than investing.”
He also said the mentality of “farmers feeding the world” is changing too with the challenging times and the amount of misinformation out there on the food he produces from his farm.
Also featured on the panel was Kent Weigel, who received his master’s and Ph.D. in 1992 from UW-Madison, and is currently a professor and the chair of the Department of Dairy Science at UW-Madison. Mark Stephenson, director of dairy policy analysis at UW-Madison, was the third panelist, sharing what he’s learned and observed over the past 10 years at the university.
The panel was moderated by Katie Hepler, a 2007 graduate, Wisconsin Alumni Association advisory board member and marketing director at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, formerly the Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board.
Weigel said he’s seeing the challenges of the dairy industry showing up in his dairy science department as not as many students are enrolling into the program as they used to, a sign that today’s students may be choosing to study something else.
Rural communities are reeling from these challenges as well after several bad years in the dairy industry.
“Dairy farms form the basis of structure for these rural communities, dollars spent by dairy farmers are invested in those local communities,” Stephenson said. “Some of our communities are starting to look shabby and aren’t as vigorous as they used to be.”
The mental health in populations of rural communities also continues to dominate conversations, with Gov. Tony Evers recently dedicating more funds to farmer mental health services.
Stephenson shared how he often receives phone calls from farmers, but recently had one he was not equipped to handle as a farmer admitted to him that he had been contemplating suicide.
“They can’t pay their bills and feel humble about it,” he said. “They need to know this is not the end for them — it’s a transition for them.”
“I think it came quickly for some people,” Breunig added, choking up a bit as he spoke about the hardships many in the dairy industry have been facing. “You can tell them it’s not their fault and I’m here for you, but in the moment, it is tough.”
If the farm has been in the family for a long period of time, the pressure of losing the farm can be immense. And when farms start going out, other businesses in rural communities can follow, just adding to the stresses that have been seen across the state.
But where there are challenges there are opportunities too. One of these opportunities is the creation of the UW Dairy Innovation Hub, which had humble beginnings in Breunig’s barn about three years ago, Weigel said. A bill creating the hub passed through the legislature recently, allowing UW-Madison, UW-Platteville and UW-River Falls to work together to ensure Wisconsin continues to be a dairy innovation leader.
Not only does the hub touch on four areas of focus, including food and nutrition; the environment; animal health and welfare; and rural communities, the hub also aims to draw the best talent in the world to Wisconsin to help with new innovations that keep America’s Dairyland moving forward.
Breunig shared how innovations continue to keep him going as his milk is purchased by Grande Cheese and made into Italian speciality cheeses. Grande Cheese sets a goal to develop two to three new products each year, which in turn trickles down to him, his farm and his milk check.
“We get more money for our milk because of that,” he said.
Breunig has also prepared himself in other ways to help keep his operation afloat during tough times. He took a class in financial literacy so he could better understand his balance sheet, working capital, etc. Understanding your books and numbers is so important, he said, so the farmer can understand which enterprise on the farm is profitable.
He also works with Compeer Financial to complete a quarterly business plan with all the data collected from the farm so he has a good look at what’s “in the rearview.” Breunig also uses a program called Margin Smart to track milk production and feed so he has an idea how things will look going forward.
Having a few hats in the air has helped Mystic Valley Dairy too. Breunig has chosen to focus on genetics on his farm, developing a brand to set him apart from others.
“We found our niche and we do it well,” he said. “That’s what makes us successful.”
Weigel echoed Breunig’s comments, adding that the ability to diversify and be creative are positives on a dairy farm. Stephenson stressed that all farms can be successful regardless of the size, and that it’s up to people like those gathered for the event to dispel the idea that small farms cannot survive.
There are other things people can do to help Wisconsin’s dairy industry too. Stephenson said we need to be supportive not only in consumption choices but also in understanding and getting to know people in our farming communities.
“Dairy farmers, and farmers in general, are really creative people and they’re innovative,” Breunig said. “There are so many things coming down the pike and we’re just on the cusp of new innovations and products.”
He encouraged those in attendance to ask a dairy farmer directly if they have questions as they want to be as transparent as possible. At the end of the day, Breunig and other dairy farmers are just trying to raise their cows as best as possible, and that’s a story that needs to be told.