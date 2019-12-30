Those who follow Dan Basse, president of Ag Resource Company of Chicago, know that he hasn’t been all that optimistic about U.S. dairy in recent years. In fact, Basse himself admitted that since about 2015 until about the beginning of 2019, he had been very pessimistic when it came to dairy’s outlook.
However, Basse thinks things may be turning around, with data suggesting a relatively good year ahead in 2020.
“It was a relatively good year (in 2019),” Basse said during a Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin webinar on Dec. 18. “I think the dairy industry has seen some recovery and now we’ve got some things on the counter in terms of trade deals and opportunities for the year ahead.”
Basse sees several themes emerging in the dairy market in 2020, including the expansion of U.S. cheese exports after a recovery was recorded in 2019 for domestic and export cheese demand. He also predicted that U.S. feed prices should stay lower or even fall farther following a December/January corrective recovery, and recommended those looking to cull animals to do so in the first quarter of 2020 when prices are expected to be best.
But with opportunities in feed and pricing in 2020, those in the dairy industry will still have to manage political risk on top of price risk this year. It is an election year in the U.S., and trade deals, especially the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, the U.S.-China agreement and an agreement between the U.S. and European Union, are on the front of mind for many in the agriculture industry.
U.S. and China have agreed to Phase 1 of their deal “in principle,” Basse said, meaning the deal is still being translated and exact verbiage is being recorded, with the two presidents working to make this deal. Basse hopes the first phase of this trade deal will be inked in mid-January, allowing a 30- to 45-day window for the Chinese to ramp up their purchases of U.S. agricultural goods, including dairy and cheese but also pork and soy, which is what they need most right now after their struggles with African Swine Fever in 2019.
Tariffs are still in place, including tariffs on U.S. dairy and red meats into Mexico, Canada and China. And while the U.S. House of Representatives recently approved USMCA, Basse warned that other trade deals could easily be undone if there is a change of presidency at the end of 2020.
“We need to see (the tariffs) come down and again remember that these trade deals, outside of USMCA, are just the strike of a pen away from unraveling everything,” he said.
While trade talks may be a bit unpredictable, Basse is willing to say that the days of sub $15 milk have passed; however, rallying values about $20 (per hundredweight) could be difficult with China’s import demand. Basse added that $16 (per hundredweight) should serve as the bottom in 2020, and will come in the first quarter of the year.
In summary, Basse said we’ll need to watch as these three variables impact U.S. dairy markets in 2020: politics, economics and weather.
Basse hopes the trend of exiting farms will stabilize in 2020 after another year of sharp declines in farm operations. One trend won’t be going away though, Basse predicts, and that’s the consolidation and growth to larger farms. Basse said this trend may even accelerate in the years to come.
“We believe it’s related to management practices and your abilities to navigate the markets,” he said. “If you can get those two things right, we think there’s opportunity to expand as your neighbor decides to step aside.”
Farm land prices have been flat for the last three and a half years, with Basse not seeing much movement in prices into the future either as there are no incentives to go out and buy farmland. Farm stress and farm debts remain at all times highs, and will continue to be watched in 2020 as Basse worries balance sheets may be stretched more and more.
“We’ll have to look at our cost structure very carefully in the year ahead and keep trying to find measures to make some adjustments to the downside,” he added.
In the world market, Basse is keeping his eye on Africa, Egypt, Pakistan and India; it’s “where agriculture is spending all of its time right now,” he said. There are also opportunities in southeast Asia where trade can be expanded and caloric consumption can be increased.
Basse predicts his company will be focusing on this part of the world for the next 20 years, and urges others in agriculture to look to this part of the world as well.
Overall, Basse is optimistic, with a prediction that the U.S. dairy market is “set to improve” in 2020, but cautioned how important trade deals will be in the new year.
“All of this inspires hope for the U.S. dairy market in the future,” he said.