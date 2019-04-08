Don’t be startled if one day a cow comes cruising past you on the highway with a friendly wave and a loud “moooo.”
It’s just Bruce and Tara Bartus happily heading to another event promoting Wisconsin’s dairy industry with deep-fried, beer-battered cheese curds.
The Wausau couple’s Curds of Wisconsin food truck — or C.O.W., for short — recently began its 15th year traversing the state with dairy delights.
Bruce and Tara get their cheese curds fresh from Nasonville Dairy near Marshfield before each event. After arriving at their destination, the couple add their own tasty twist, resulting in cheese curds flavored as ranch, bacon cheddar, sour cream and onion, original, buffalo hot wing, onion garlic or savory bacon.
“Everyone loves them,” Bruce said. “We were in Minocqua back in our second year and a nice lady in her 70s said they were the best things she ever ate in her life. I still haven’t forgot that.
“People keep coming back for more and more curds. But I think it’s the truck that gets their attention at first and draws them in.”
C.O.W. recently kicked off its 2019 season by appeasing appetites at the WPS Farm Show in Oshkosh. An estimated 20,000 attendees visited the Experimental Aircraft Association grounds to check out agriculture-related products and services from about 500 vendors hailing from 19 states and Canada.
Many of those people got an up-close look at the C.O.W. food truck, which is a converted Chevrolet bread truck stretching 17 feet long.
In keeping with the cow theme, Bruce painted the exterior a black-and-white cow pattern, attached a cow bell to the front grill and dangled a long “tail” from the back roof. He also fastened an ear tag to the side mirror, attached an udder beneath the truck frame and incorporated an electronic “moooo” sound from a real cow.
“Cows are cool, so having a cow truck is pretty darn cool,” said Bruce, noting the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin are supportive of their efforts.
“Everywhere we go, people ask us to make the truck go ‘moooo,’ so we’re happy to do it for them. The cow look is a magnet for people, and then they try the curds and they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, these are awesome!’ ”
Because of that customer satisfaction, Bruce said there’s no need to expand the menu.
“We don’t make a whole bunch of different foods, because we want to focus on doing an excellent job with one item,” he said. “And I think we do that. We’re proud to say we’ve won awards for our food.
“What makes ours taste so good is the curds we start out with are great, and then we add the secret recipe, and they’re less greasy and very buttery. They’re just so good.”
The curds are beer-battered in a secret family recipe, then deep fried. The original recipe came from Bruce’s late grandmother, Mildred Ukleja, and adapted by Bruce’s late mother, Rosemarie Bartus, for use with cheese curds.
Bruce said the concept for making seasoning varieties came about accidentally during the third year of operation. He was practicing making curds when he inadvertently got some Dorito crumbs on one, sampled it and enjoyed the new taste.
“And things branched out from there,” he said.
Bruce, a firefighter captain with the South Area Fire District near Wausau, followed in the footsteps of both parents. His mother used to run a small restaurant in Chicago, while his father, the late Stanley Bartus, worked several years as a firefighter.
Tara also stays busy as the department head for an arts and crafts store. The couple’s family members also chip in with helping run the food truck as needed.
Bruce said the food truck is more than just an avenue to make some extra money.
“We feel a lot of pride in helping represent Wisconsin’s dairy industry,” he said. “I say good things abut farmers as often as I can. We both feel good that we can promote the dairy industry while we’re driving the truck around the state.”
They feel a deep appreciation for farmers because of their roots, having both grown up on dairy farms in north-central Wisconsin.
“We both have ethics of working extremely hard,” Bruce said.
Aside from their full-time jobs, Bruce and Tara plan to operate the food truck at nearly 20 events in Wisconsin from now through the end of October. About six years ago they added a second food truck (a 25-foot Ford formerly used as a bread truck), but most of their appearances require one truck.
Bruce said he wanted to become involved in the food industry in some way for quite a few years before starting his operation with a 5-by-8-foot trailer in 2005. That first year he sold curds at three events.
The following year he married Tara and began selling from a food truck. She has been involved with the business ever since.
Bruce moved with his family from Illinois to Wisconsin at about the age of 5 and quickly became enamored with life on a 65-cow dairy farm near Mosinee in Marathon County.
“Growing up going to the Marathon County Fair, I always noticed two of the biggest lines were for burgers and cheese curds,” he said. “I’ve always loved cheese and liked going to cheese stores.”
Bruce said “it’s been a dream come true” to find cheese curds ideal for their business available at Nasonville Dairy. “They do a great job with what they make,” he said.
For updated listings of where the C.O.W. food truck will be appearing over the next several months, visit www.curdsofwisconsin.com.