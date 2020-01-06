The Wisconsin Ayrshire Breeders’ Association is sponsoring a dairy farmer grant program. The Wisconsin Beginning in Ayrshires Grant will help breeders establish themselves in this breed of dairy cattle.
The successful applicant will be awarded a $1,000 grant from WABA, which will be used to help purchase an Ayrshire cow or calf.
The goal of this program is to show existing dairy producers the profitability of Ayrshires in their milking herd. Ayrshire dairy cattle can be a valuable asset to dairy farms.
Ayrshires have many positive attributes that are profitable for all types of operations, including low somatic cell counts, higher pregnancy rates, trouble-free body composition, functional size, higher fat and protein percent, compete well in grazing and freestall set ups, and many other attributes.
Applicants for this grant can have owned Ayrshires in the past and be looking to expand their herd or be interested in the breed and looking to buy their first animal.
The successful applicant will be awarded a $1,000 grant from WABA. This money will be given as a certificate, which can be redeemed with the purchase of animals at the annual Wisconsin Ayrshire Spring Sale. This year the sale will be held on April 11 at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Neillsville.
The winner of this grant will be also given a one year free membership to WABA, and assistance and information in the selection of their sale purchase.
The grant winner will be announced at the annual meeting on March 7 in Appleton. Their grant money will be rebated after successful purchase of an animal at the Wisconsin Ayrshire Spring Sale in April.
To qualify for the grant, a person must fulfill these stipulations:
• Actively engaged in farming
• Age 25 or older
• Interested in the Ayrshire breed
• Wisconsin resident
• Complete and submit an application
• Provide two references, professional and personal
• Attend Wisconsin Ayrshire Spring Sale
Applicants not awarded in the past are encouraged to reapply.
Applications can be found and downloaded from their Facebook page, Wisconsin Ayrshire Breeders’ Association. To have a paper copy of the application mailed to you, call 715-307-0537. Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 25.
Completed applications should be emailed to richard.franta@gmail.com or mailed to Richard Franta, 1218 State Street, River Falls, WI 54022. Contact Franta with any questions about the program or application.