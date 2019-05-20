The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association recently announced that Dave Buholzer of Klondike Cheese Company, Monroe, has been elected to serve as president of the board of directors, beginning July 1.
Steve Bechel of Eau Galle Cheese Factory will serve as first vice president and Chris Sandretti of Saputo Cheese USA will serve as second vice president. Mike Neu of Chr. Hansen has been elected treasurer and Greg Siegenthaler of Grande Cheese Co. has been elected secretary.
Also joining the WCMA board are Mike Hinrichsen of Associated Milk Producers Inc.; Randy LaGrander of LaGrander’s Hillside Dairy; Tim Omer of Emmi Roth USA; and Mike Sipple of Agropur Inc.
Retiring from the board this year are current President Kim Heiman of Nasonville Dairy, current First Vice President Kerry Henning of Henning’s Cheese, Kyle Jensen of Hilmar Cheese, and Jeff Kent and Matt Zimbric of Foremost Farms USA.