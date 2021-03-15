Consumer perception regarding the dairy industry is an uphill battle, Marissa Hake, a calf veterinarian in northwest Ohio who also farms with her husband, said during a recent Dairy Calf and Heifer Association webinar.
“We need to deliver the care our consumers expect,” Hake said.
The dairy industry operates with a “social license” built on consumer trust and their beliefs and perceptions — whether they’re accurate or not, Hake said.
Hake likened the social license to a driver’s license given to a new driver: if a teenage driver repeatedly violates the trust given to them by their parents who are letting the driver drive the car, then there are likely to be consequences, and the same scenario can play out with dairy producers and the consumers who have to trust the industry.
To keep their social license, dairy producers will need to take responsibility and move away from the attitude of “this is how we’ve always done it,” Hake said.
Consumer trends and preferences as they relate to the dairy industry include health consciousness; transparency from the producer; openness to new brands; and an increased interest in plant-based products, Hake said. Producers should also keep in mind that consumer preferences vary by age and that the consumer today is very different from the consumer 10 or 20 years ago.
When it comes to transparency, producers should associate that term with openness, communication and accountability, Hake said.
Consumers want to know the face behind the product that they’re buying, she said.
When it comes to consumer perception of the dairy industry, calf welfare is also of particular note.
“Calves induce an emotional response,” Hake said.
Among the top concerns consumes have when it comes to calf welfare are cow-calf separation; calf socialization; calf environment and housing; antibiotics; and painful procedures, such as disbudding, branding and castration, Hake said.
Cow-calf separation is one of the biggest arguments there is against the dairy industry, Hake said.
While there are specific reasons that calves are separated quickly, such as to separate the cow and calf before the bond between the animals strengthens, producers need to consider other perspectives on the practice as well, Hake said.
In the future, implementing ideas like nurse/nanny cows, visual contact between cow and calf, physical contact without nursing and nutritional changes may be able have an impact on consumer perception, Hake said.
How the calves are housed, whether individually or in pairs or groups and whether inside or outdoors, also has an impact on consumer perception, Hake said. Housing calves with at least one other calf is better perceived by consumers, she said.
Elevated calf hutches are particularly seen by consumers as an unacceptable practice, Hake said.
Regarding antibiotic use, consumer pressure to decrease it is likely to continue to grow, so while Hake didn’t warn against antibiotic use completely, she did say that a mindset change may be needed.
When it comes it painful procedures, Hakes suggested that producers avoid them when possible, such as with branding, or be sure to use best practices, such as pain management and doing the procedure when the calf is as young as possible.
Hake said she tried to refrain from providing too many specific solutions to address calf welfare because she believes “innovation and change comes from the farm level.”
Some additional resources on calf welfare can be found at animalwelfare.cals.wisc.edu.
In general, Hake said that the future of calf welfare and addressing consumer concerns in the dairy industry is in research and innovation.
But producers should also take consumer input with a “grain of salt,” Hake said, and not just implement changes purely for the sake of changing.
Producers need to find a balance that works for them when it comes to weighing factors like economic viability with consumer concerns, Hake said.