MADISON — According to K.J. Burrington of the Center for Dairy Research, farmers and others in the industry have been asking about how dairy-based and plant-based products compare for a while now, making it a timely topic for the recent Dairy Exchange, a dairy-centered forum held four times annually in the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection building, hosted by DATCP and partner organizations from the dairy industry.
Burrington presented on a recent study conducted at the center that compared dairy protein ingredients to plant protein ingredients in two products: a beverage and a nutrition bar. It was a research study that the center wouldn’t typically do since they are farmer-funded through checkoff dollars, Burrington said, but researchers carefully outlined their intentions: to be objective and see how the different proteins compare.
Thirty different commercial proteins were used in the study, with Burrington commenting that at times, it was quite difficult to obtain certain proteins because companies, specifically plant-based product companies, were hesitant to offer their ingredients, thinking that research spearheaded by a dairy entity would negatively impact their company and products.
Milk and whey proteins were used on the dairy side while potato, pea, soy and rice proteins were used on the plant-based side.
“We looked at a lot of different attributes,” Burrington said, including water binding capacity, viscosity, heat stability and gel strength of the proteins, to name a few.
Researchers noted flavor differences between plant and dairy proteins, noting that plant proteins had more bitter tastes as compared to the dairy proteins. Some words used by Burrington to describe the plant proteins were “beany,: earthy and sour, while dairy proteins were described as milky, “soapy” and having a sweet aromatic. Both proteins were also described as brothy, herbal or grassy at times and having a salty taste, depending on the application.
It’s led Burrington to believe it’s much, much more challenging to make a product with only plant-based proteins, suggesting that companies that want to make a good tasting product combine plant-based and dairy.
When it came to appearance, researchers studied the beverages and nutrition bars created especially for the study. All of the beverages looked different when lined up as a group, with noticeable differences in thickness and color. When left overnight, beverages with pea and rice proteins separated in the refrigerator; Burrington also noted strong astringency and bitter flavors in the plant protein beverages.
For the nutrition bars, researchers studied the hardness of the bars made using different proteins. The bars were differently colored as well, with milk protein bars generally exhibiting a more white color and whey proteins being more tan in color; plant-based proteins were all over the board in terms of color. Changes to the color were noticed within 90 days at room temperature in appropriate packaging as researchers tested the shelf life of these products.
“The results weren’t surprising to me,” Burrington said. “I think plant proteins actually need us. Dairy needs to be included to make a better tasting product. We have the benefit of two very unique proteins with dairy. It’s our strong point; they don’t always work together but we can use one or the other, depending on the application.”
Dairy proteins don’t have the flavor challenges plant proteins have, and from a nutritional standpoint, dairy will always be better, Burrington said. She believes dairy producers and industry professionals need to better communicate the nutritional aspects of dairy proteins compared to plant proteins. It’s one of her biggest concerns — that growing and developing children are missing that nutritional value when their parents switch to plant-based because it’s “trendy” and “cool.”
“The nutritional value is a message we could do a better job with,” she said.
For more on the research being done at the Center for Dairy Research, visit www.cdr.wisc.edu.