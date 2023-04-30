IMG_0139.JPG
Travis Dewitz

As we approach June Dairy Month, let’s take a look back at how Wisconsin became known as America’s Dairyland.

Around the time Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it was known as America’s breadbasket, with one sixth of the nation’s wheat being harvested here. According to the Wisconsin Historical Society (WHS), settlers in Wisconsin chose wheat because it did not require much money, was fairly easy to grow, and it could be harvested twice a year. So, what caused our change from America’s breadbasket to America’s Dairyland?