Over 50 people joined a free webinar hosted by UW-Madison’s Center for Dairy Research April 8, with content aimed at cheese companies and plants that may be interested in extending the shelf life of cheese during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Presenters included John Lucey, director of the Center for Dairy Research; Mark Johnson, scientist and assistant director of CDR; Dean Sommer, a cheese and food technologist at CDR; Rani Govindasamy-Lucey, a senior scientist at CDR; and John Jaeggi, the centers cheese industry and applications coordinator. The experts covered a variety of topics in the hour and half-long webinar, touching on research done at the center on low temperature storage for cheese, freezing cheese and extending the shelf life of cheese using high pressure processing and other strategies.
Over the past few weeks, Lucey has been working with cheese companies and answering questions as they deal with ramifications of COVID-19 on their industry. He plans to add a list of frequently asked questions to the CDR website to continue to help companies that have questions.
“Up to 40% of U.S. cheese goes into food service,” he said. “And the chain has been greatly disrupted.”
Searching for options for those in food service, Lucey organized the webinar on extending the shelf life of cheese as it could help companies continue business during this disruption, which has seen many restaurants, schools and other institutions that utilize food service shutter their doors, either temporarily or indefinitely. Extending the shelf life of cheese could allow time for food service activities to restart, for companies to obtain other retail customers or sign a contract with the government as a customer or export the cheese to another market.
The webinar was created using a “tool kit approach,” giving cheesemakers options they may be interested in using. Research done at CDR allowed cheese and food technologist Sommer to give recommendations on varieties of cheeses that freeze better than others while in storage, and tips on best freeze and thaw practices. He also spoke a bit about super chilling of cheese, which is an option for cheeses that cannot be frozen.
“You really need to know the end use and where that cheese is going (to determine the best method for extending shelf life),” Jaeggi said.
He encouraged cheese plants with additional questions to contact the Center for Dairy Research at 608-262-5970. A special webpage has also been set up to provide resources during the COVID-19 pandemic; it can be accessed at https://www.cdr.wisc.edu/about/coronavirus.
“Our number one goal will continue to be doing what is necessary to ensure the safety of our staff and our clients, while also trying to support industry and ongoing research,” Lucey said.