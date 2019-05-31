Cash dairy prices were mixed in the shortened Memorial Day holiday week as the market was somewhat starved for information.
FCStone’s Dave Kurzawski wrote in his May 30 Early Morning Update: “We know less Cheddar has been produced so far this year, but it’s possible we’ve seen additional resources move back to barrel production, out of mozzarella, here in May. Regardless, the market feels ‘supplied’ with fresh cheese right now, not ‘over-supplied.’”
Dairy Market News reports that central cheese demand was fairly slow throughout May but contacts pointed to some positive movements in the Memorial Day week. Curd producers reported continued strength and some barrel producers stated that demand was outpacing their supplies.
Cheese production has increased as well. Some plants are running seven-day workweeks and plan to do so through the next few weeks. However, most producers suggest that last year’s schedules were busier. Milk prices were reported from $1 to $2 under Class, although offers were heavier this week and a number of cheesemakers were not on the spot milk market. In week 22 of previous years, spot milk prices averaged $4.50 under in 2018 and $4.75 in 2017.
International sales have improved a bit and may be partly due to the lifting of Mexico’s retaliatory tariffs on U.S. cheese. Several market participants are confident that cheese requests by Mexico would likely improve in the coming weeks. Cheese inventories are available, and needs can easily be satisfied.
Cash butter shot up to $2.4075 per pound May 28, the highest Chicago Mercantile Exchange price since May 30, 2018. Contacts suggest that the surge in the butter price may have been “rushed,” as imports from Mexico and elsewhere are expected to keep U.S. markets in check. Cream was more available during the holiday weekend, but butter plant managers relay that cream access was back even with the previous week. Most contacts say they are content with their stocks headed into fall busy season.
Subsidized dairy exports continue via the Cooperatives Working Together program. Member cooperatives accepted six offers of export assistance from CWT that helped them capture sales of 101,413 pounds of Cheddar cheese, 654,773 pounds of butter, and 2.866 million pounds of whole milk powder. The product will go to customers in Asia, the Middle East and North Africa from June through September.
In other trade news, China imported a record amount of skim milk powder in April, according to HighGround Dairy’s Lucas Fuess in the June 3 Dairy Radio Now broadcast. Whole milk imports were also “extremely impressive.”
The bad news, he said, is that China continues to diversify where it makes its purchases, with less coming from the U.S. due to the ongoing trade dispute. China continues its purchases from New Zealand and Europe as well as South America and Belarus. Fuess reported that Belarus can now ship product directly by rail to China so purchases can be made within a 10-day time period.
The message for the USA, Fuess said, is to continue to be competitive in getting products to China and globally.
New Zealand trade data was also issued this week and Fuess reported that skim milk and whole milk powder exports were very good despite the lower milk output toward the end of their production season. He said they believe New Zealand is clearing their inventories before their new milk production season begins.
The Daily Dairy Report says, “For the second consecutive month, New Zealand milk production fell below prior-year levels as output totaled just over 3 billion pounds, down 8.4 percent compared to the previous year. New Zealand pastures deteriorated this year as rainfall slowed, spurring dairy producers to dry cows early. April output was the lowest for any April since 2015.”
The DDR also stated that New Zealand and Australia milk production for April totaled just 4.2 billion pounds, 10 percent below prior-year levels and the lowest for April since 2014.
New Zealand dairy producers are also evaluating a new fixed milk pay price program. Fonterra also updated its latest farmgate forecast, according to the DDR, “revising the outlook to $6.30 to $6.40 per kilogram of milk solids, down from an earlier estimate of $6.30 to $6.60. Fonterra also announced its first price forecast for the 2019-20 season at $6.25 to $7.25. If that price were to come to fruition, it would be the highest farmgate milk price since the 2013-14 season,” according to the DDR.