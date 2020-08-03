The tiny Bayfield County community of Benoit is home to a business that keeps both visitors and residents coming for the one thing that really says Wisconsin: cheese.
The Benoit Cheese Haus sells cheese from all over Wisconsin. It’s a cheese lover’s dream come true for owner Jill Jones.
The Cheese Haus was founded in 1973 by a group of Benoit-area dairy farmers who were members of the National Farmer’s Organization. The operation was known as the NFO Reload and Livestock store.
“The farmers would come here to drop off their milk and put it in the big tank in the back and pick up their staples and things in the store, and it ran that way until about 12 years ago,” said Jones. At that point it became Benoit Cheese, operated by David Johnson and Jones. After about six years, Jones bought the operation after Johnson passed away and the farmers indicated they wanted to get out of the business.
“That presented me with the opportunity, and I ran some things over and over, and I decided to go ahead and buy it,” she said.
With the purchase, the business adopted its current name and expanded its cheese line to include products from about 25 different Wisconsin cheese makers.
“We have a few imports, but we focus mainly on Wisconsin cheese; we really support the cream of the crop,” Jones said. She seeks out award-winning cheese from around the state, but many of her cheeses were stocked at the request of customers.
“Now lately the cheesemakers have been reaching out to me, asking if I would like to carry their products in the store,” she said.
The store’s visitor book shows customers stopping in from all over the nation, and indeed, the planet. Jones said when she first came up from southern Wisconsin, she was dismayed to find there were no cheese houses in the region.
“They are all over southern Wisconsin, so I was really excited when this opportunity became available,” she said.
In addition to offering some of the best Wisconsin cheese available, the store is an important local employer, with about 15 part-time workers at the store.
Jones said her “awesome helpers” were an important key to keeping the operation going.
“The girls that we have here are amazing; they are friendly and outgoing. We all get along very well,” she said.
With curbside pickup of orders available and a mailing service, the Cheese Haus ensures that people can satisfy their yearning for curds safely. Jones said despite being the only retail store in the community (a small convenience store closed down several years ago) the Cheese Haus has become a destination.
“I think people like making a little road trip; in the fall we have the beautiful color and it’s a great place to come and visit — it’s not that far away; it’s a nice little drive from Ashland,” she said.
One of those visitors is Troy Provost of Ashland.
“You can’t beat the cheese; it is super fresh, the take-and-bake pizzas are awesome, and everybody is so friendly here,” he said. “I am a regular; I have to have my cheese curds, my pizza and my cheese for sandwiches.”
