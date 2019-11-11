Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association has announced registration is open for CheeseExpo 2020, set for April 14-16 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. Details are available now at CheeseExpo.org.
“CheeseExpo 2020 will bring more than 4,000 industry professionals together in one place — offering unparalleled opportunities to network and learn,” said Judy Keller, WCMA Events Director.
Co-hosted by WCMA and the Center for Dairy Research, CheeseExpo features impactful seminars, lively events, and its largest-ever exhibition hall, featuring the industry’s leading suppliers.
Dairy manufacturers and processors may register to visit CheeseExpo exhibits completely free of charge. All attendees may take advantage of best-value rates now through Jan. 14 for full admission.
“CheeseExpo 2020 offers valuable experiences for every member of your team, from the CEO to the front-line supervisor,” Keller said. “Make plans now to join us for the industry’s biggest event!”
Keller notes that attendees should act now to reserve hotel accommodations, as space is quickly being claimed. To receive special CheeseExpo rates, attendees must book through the online housing system, accessible through CheeseExpo.org.
A list of exhibitors and the show floor plan are available at CheeseExpo.org. For more information, contact WCMA Events Manager Caitlin Peirick at cpeirick@wischeesemakers.org.