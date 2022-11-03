Chippewa Falls FFA pulled off a second consecutive title at Chippewa County FFA Dairy Evaluation Clinic. Only 1.25 points separated first place Chi-Hi from second place Stanley-Boyd.
The competition drew a solid roster, with 138 students participated. They collectively represented FFA Chapters from Bloomer, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Cornell, and Stanley-Boyd. Each student judged four classes of dairy cattle and answered ten type analysis questions on the dairy cow classes. Students also participated in a dairy knowledge test and cheese flavor identification as part of the contest. The top four scoring individuals from each chapter made up the team score.
Chi-Hi’s team of Bailey Berg, Natalie Schuller, Jacob Peterson, and Rhylea Frion averaged a winning score of 229.5 out of 280 potential points, just enough to squeak by the Stanley-Boyd team of Trevor Christoph, Macie Lukes, Damien Seichter, and Kendall Sikora, who compiled a team score of 228.25.
It wasn’t just the teams that were close. Only two points separated the top three scoring individuals. Bailey Berg of Chi-Hi led all scorers with 235 points. Trevor Christoph of Stanley-Boyd (234) and Natalie Schuller of Chi-Hi (233) were second and third, respectively. Other top scorers included Jacob Peterson (Chi Hi 229), Macie Lukes (Stanley Boyd 229), Trenton Schimmel (Cadott 225), Damien Seichter (Stanley Boyd 225), Kendal Sikora (Stanley Boyd 225), Ethan Stanton (Bloomer 223), and Rhylea Frion (Chi Hi 221).
Jon Schmidt of Woodmohr Jerseys was the official judge for this year’s contest.