Chippewa Falls FFA pulled off a second consecutive title at Chippewa County FFA Dairy Evaluation Clinic. Only 1.25 points separated first place Chi-Hi from second place Stanley-Boyd.

The competition drew a solid roster, with 138 students participated. They collectively represented FFA Chapters from Bloomer, Cadott, Chippewa Falls, Cornell, and Stanley-Boyd. Each student judged four classes of dairy cattle and answered ten type analysis questions on the dairy cow classes. Students also participated in a dairy knowledge test and cheese flavor identification as part of the contest. The top four scoring individuals from each chapter made up the team score.