With the number of dairy farms in Wisconsin in decline, many counties are struggling to find hosts for their dairy breakfasts or have moved their events off the farm.
But finding hosts for June dairy events in the central Wisconsin counties of Clark and Marathon has been less of an issue for organizers.
According to Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, more than 70 farm families will host breakfasts on the farm across the state as part of June Dairy Month.
“Each June we turn the spotlight on Wisconsin farmers who work tirelessly to produce our state’s award-winning dairy products,” Suzanne Fanning, senior vice president of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin and chief marketing officer of Wisconsin Cheese, said in a news release. “Wisconsin is America’s Dairyland for a reason: we do dairy better than anyone. That identity is Wisconsin’s birthright — it’s central to the state and defines how the rest of the world sees us.”
Between Marathon and Clark counties alone, diners will have four June Dairy Breakfasts to choose from on Sunday, June 2, and two more to choose between the following Sunday. Clark County rounds out the rest of the month with another breakfast on each of the remaining Sundays in June.
The breakfasts begin with the 31st Annual Abbotsford Dairy Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon on June 2. The breakfast will take place at Dean and Sue Bender’s Bender Farms, 5769 Reynolds Ave., Dorchester. The farm is located two miles east of Dorchester on County Highway A and north a half-mile on Reynolds Avenue. The meal includes pancakes, maple syrup, sausage, cheese, juice, coffee, ice cream and milk.
From 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Northcentral Technical College’s Agriculture Center of Excellence farm, 6625 County Highway K, Wausau, will host the Marathon County June Dairy Breakfast. That breakfast will include scrambled eggs, pancakes, real maple syrup, cheese curds and ice cream. The event will feature farm tours, viewing of the robotic milking and feeding system, equipment display and a children’s activity area.
The Gary, Margie and Bryan Dahl Farm, N3870 Pelsdorf Ave., Granton, will host the Granton FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast June 2 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The Stratford FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast will be held June 2 from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Country Aire Ballroom, F1312 County Highway P, Stratford, but will include tours of Night Hawk Dairy, running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Marathon County breakfasts wrap up Sunday, June 9, with the Edgar FFA Alumni Dairy Breakfast at Baeseman Family Farm, 1547 County Highway S, Edgar, from 7 a.m. to 12:30 pm.
Also on June 9 in Clark County, Mathis Dairy, W5325 State Highway 73, Neillsville, will host the Neillsville Dairy Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon.
Clark County breakfasts continue June 16 with the Loyal FFA Alumni’s Loyal Dairy Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at RZ Builders, 204 E. Mill St., Loyal.
The Abbotsford/Colby Chamber of Commerce and Colby FFA Alumni host the Colby Dairy Breakfast June 23 from 7 a.m. to noon at Heeg Brothers Dairy, F2181 County Highway N, Colby.
And then on June 30, Greenwood FFA Alumni and the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce host the Greenwood Dairy Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stieglitz Dairy, N8280 River Ave., Greenwood.
UW-Extension Clark County Agricultural Educator Richard Halopka said that, like the rest of the state, Clark County’s dairy farm numbers are down, but he credited the organizing committees with pulling together hosts for the breakfasts.
“There are people in those FFA alumni committees or connected with the chambers who know a lot of farmers, and that lets them track hosts down a little easier,” Halopka said. “That’s why we’re having more success finding farms willing to host dairy breakfasts. And with all those groups finding hosts, that’s why there are so many breakfasts connected to Clark County.”