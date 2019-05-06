Dairy farmers got a bit of welcomed relief with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s May Day announcement of the new class and component prices for April, as the Class III milk price rose almost $1, to $15.96 per hundredweight.
This is up $1.49 from April 2018 and is the highest Class III price since September 2018, when it hit $16.09. Wisconsin producers were paid an average of $17.30 for March, according to the latest National Agricultural Statistics Service price report. This was $1 higher than the month before and up $1.10 from March 2018.
The U.S. all-milk price for March was $17.50, which is 20 cents higher than Wisconsin’s price and up 70 cents from the month before. All but one of the 23 major milk-producing states saw a higher price when compared with February; Virginia’s price was unchanged. Minnesota reported the biggest jump, up $1.10 to $17.80.
In their most recent dairy outlook podcast, the University of Wisconsin’s Bob Cropp and Mark Stephenson expressed optimism for milk prices this spring as milk production has dropped below year-ago levels nationwide. 2019 looks to be a year of “significant recovery” for the dairy industry — the first one in about five years, Stephenson said.
With the loss of dairy farms across the U.S. and only small growth in milk per cow, Cropp said, milk prices should edge higher through this year, reaching $16 by May and into the $17s by the fourth quarter. Stephenson said the tightening milk supply can only be bullish for milk prices.
At the same time, dairy stocks, while building seasonally, which is normal, are moving in the right direction. This fall, there could be an opportunity for “prices to really break,” Stephenson said, as when buyers feel stocks tighten and become concerned that they can’t secure supply, they often make “panic buys” that help boost prices.
Stephenson said the impact of whey on milk prices shouldn’t be underestimated. Just a few cents’ improvement in the whey price can mean $1 more for milk.
He said the forecast for the Dairy Margin Coverage program has been improving. While analysts were looking at $9.50 level coverage through October, it now may be through August.
“The margin’s coming up, and that’s a good thing,” Stephenson said. “The market is beginning to improve.”
Cropp added that a tight hay supply and potential issues with corn and soybeans this growing season could raise feed costs, but he’s hopeful milk prices will also be higher to help offset those.
Stewart-Peterson’s latest commodity market report showed spot cheese pulling back but milk holding “green.” Spot dairy trade was mixed between Class III and Class IV dairy products. Cheese and whey both moved lower, while butter and nonfat dry milk powder pushed higher.
The Milk Producers Council’s most recent newsletter reported that less milk and more processing capacity is making for a tight milk market in the Midwest, despite the spring flush.
“Spot milk is selling at par with Class III, compared to an average discount of $3 per hundredweight at this time last year,” the report stated. “That will make cheese producers think twice about topping up vats and stocking warehouses with Cheddar barrels. American-style cheese inventories are already becoming less burdensome.”