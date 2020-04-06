If not for a photograph, the world record may have been higher.
Scott Pralle and Pam Selz-Pralle of Selz-Pralle Dairy in Humbird have a high-performing herd of Holsteins on their Clark County farm. But they noticed one cow in particular, Aftershock 3918, was performing particularly well in 2017.
“She was kind of sneaky about it,” Selz-Pralle said during the Hoard’s Dairyman webinar “The world record milk cow: she’s just one of the herd” in March. “When we have cows milking 200 (pounds of milk per day), it isn’t anything unusual. One day Scott came to the house and said, ‘You know Pam, we’ve got a cow that’s been milking over 200 pounds a day for almost six months.’”
Once they noticed she was producing so well, they decided to pull her out to get her picture, which ended up being a bit of a mistake, Selz-Pralle said.
“Scott took her out of her pen, washed her up and put her in a pen by herself to keep her clean just for a few hours, she dropped 25 pounds of milk,” Selz-Pralle said. “If we left her alone and didn’t put that diva stress in her life, she would have probably made more milk.”
Still, Aftershock 3918 went on to become the world record holder for milk production by producing 78,170 pounds of milk in 365 days in 2016-17. During her record-breaking stretch, she averaged 15 pounds of combined fat and protein over her lactation, peaking at 19.6 pounds in July, when she was giving 228 pounds of milk with a 5.3% butterfat and 3.3% protein test over a seven-day average.
Pralle said with 3918, consistency was key. She moves in a group of 85 to 90 cows on the farm and is considered just one of the herd. He said 3918 has a daily ritual of sticking with her preferred two or three stalls in her pens and staying close to her spot at the feed bunk. He said employees noticed she also stuck to the same stall in the parlor and same rotation to take her turn milking.
“She’s definitely an over-achiever,” Pralle said. “People see her and they are like, ‘Wow, what a cow.’ But we are just her caretakers and our job is to let her do what she likes to do every day.”
Pralle and Selz-Pralle own and rent 800 acres for crops, mostly corn and alfalfa. The farm has been in Pam Selz-Pralle’s family for more than 100 years. It is home to 450 milking cows and 450 youngstock.
The couple was milking 120 cows in a tie-stall barn when they decided to expand in 1998. They built a double-10 parallel parlor that captures milk weights daily. Cows are milked three times a day on a timed system. When they’re done milking they “go back out to their hotel and get back to work eating and exercising and relaxing,” Pralle said.
Selz-Pralle said the focus on the farm is cow comfort and she credits the farms efforts at cleanliness for continued cow health. They have taken many steps on the farm to ensure a healthy herd, she said.
“The first cow and the 400th cow are prepped exactly the same,” Selz-Pralle said. “It’s allowed us to be better cow managers for healthier cows.”
The farm uses sprinklers and fans to keep heat down in the summer, and recently moved calves into a gang-feeding barn that is positive-pressure ventilated.
“We’re expecting to have better, healthier calves, which grow into healthier cows which produce more milk and hopefully a healthy profit,” Selz-Pralle said.
Another big factor in improving cow health came when they changed bedding from sand that was coming from more of a clay pit to a more frac-type sand. Pralle said they weren’t happy with herd health when they were using the high-clay sand but that it was a challenge identifying the sand as the problem.
“We were so frustrated,” Selz-Pralle said. “We brought all the experts in trying to figure out why our cell count wasn’t lower, a few loads of frac sand ...”
“A few loads of frac sand later,” Pralle continued, “things started to change. It was clean, it was washed. The year we started that, our (somatic) cell count dropped 100,000.”
While Aftershock 3918 is their record-setting cow, the whole herd performs well in the parlor, Selz-Pralle said. The goal on the farm is to get seven pounds of combined fat and protein per day from every cow.
“We’re looking at the solids we ship out everyday,” Selz-Pralle said. “That’s really the trigger that’s going to hit our bottom line.”
Selz-Pralle credits the genetics for helping create the strong, healthy herd at Selz-Pralle Dairy.
“We’ve been averaging over 100 pounds a day for more than 10 years,” Selz-Pralle said. She said their cows have a reputation for longevity and high production. “They need to be athletes who can be competitive in the environment we give them.”
Pralle said well-thought-out investments in technology have paid off on the farm. They pay attention to rumination, milk production and activity tracking and try to be consistent to allow the cattle to get into a routine they are comfortable with.
“We listen to cows,” Selz-Pralle said. “We’ve invested in new technology and monitor them constantly so we can take cow comfort to new levels. We really focus on what the cows are telling us.”
The couple credited their employees for helping make the dairy run as smoothly and successfully as possible.
“In order to be successful you have to have a team with the same passion and goals and you have to work with people like your veterinarian and nutritionist who care and are doing new things that challenge you a little bit,” Selz-Pralle said.
“We have people who love cows just as much as we do,” Pralle said. “We take very seriously when they tell us something about an individual cow or inside a facility, and we react as quickly as possible to that.”