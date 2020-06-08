Consumer trends and attitudes toward food have, like many other aspects of life amid COVID-19, changed to adapt to current circumstances. As those trends become more well-defined, dairy can begin to respond to their consumers’ preferences and cement their place in consumers’ kitchens.
Charlie Arnot, CEO of The Center for Food Integrity, detailed seven emerging trends of COVID-19-era consumers that the dairy industry now has the opportunity to respond to during the June 3 Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin Dairy Signal webinar.
As consumers put greater emphasis on the correlation between diet, health and immunity and look for ways to control their food in the midst of a pandemic they can’t control, dairy is being presented with a “phenomenal opportunity” to engage with consumers and address questions that will come up as consumers consider which food products they want in their homes, Arnot said.
The underlying motivation of the consumer trends that dairy is facing or will have to face is that cooking is seen as the “key to a happy family” and brings about the satisfaction of being a good provider, Arnot said.
As cooking has shifted to the home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Arnot said, producers can keep in mind these consumers trends that have appeared: a desire to prepare more international dishes; efforts to eat more lean proteins and reduce added fat; the addition of more plant-based meals and side dishes; the concept that homemade comfort food is healthier than store-bought; a desire to be able to cook elaborate meals for special occasions; efforts to highlight few, quality ingredients in meals; and ways to make convenience foods healthier.
Many of those trends can tie into another, but the last two of those trends, which might be the least mature trends in the list, Arnot said, may provide the most opportunity for dairy to step in and promote itself.
After all, he said, there’s only one ingredient in milk: milk. And the industry might also be able to look into the opportunities presented by a desire to enhance ready-made, convenient meals with more nutritional ingredients.
Consumers are looking for products that are “simple,” “authentic,” and “real,” Arnot said.
Natural ingredients that can be associated with holistic health are in demand, and even though consumers aren’t going to give up convenience completely, they’re looking for simple ingredients and ways to increase the nutrition of the convenience goods they do purchase, Arnot said.
To capitalize on that, he said, farmers need to be engaged in telling the story of how their products meet consumers’ desires for healthier, simpler food options.
Consumers need “permission to believe” that dairy is the complete package, Arnot said, and producers are in the position to give consumers the information they need to make that choice.
Dairy may be able to take advantage of the other trends as well.
For example, with many celebration options removed due to COVID-19, when celebrating a special occasion with cooking, consumers tends to focus on high quality products for their meals, presenting a potential outlet for marketing products such as high-end gourmet cheeses.
Also, with vegetable-forward meals on the rise, dairy can remain competitive by continuing to position itself as a superfood and playing on its strength as a “real” food, Arnot said.
Going forward, though, to be able to promote dairy in a way that the message is heard by consumers, Arnot said, dairy will need to adapt to a different consumer trait that’s likely to stay well beyond COVID-19: an increase in preference for online shopping.
While the product itself may be what a consumer is looking for, farmers — and checkoffs — will have to shift their mindset and direct their conversations and marketing dollars to online space going forward to ensure that awareness of the product reaches the consumer.
Farmers need to visible in the same digital discussions where many consumers now turn to for their information, Arnot said.
In those spaces, Arnot said, farmers can tell the story of dairy, the progress it has made and the progress it plans to continue to make to meet the needs of their consumers.