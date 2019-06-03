The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine in Fort Atkinson will be hosting the fifth annual Dairy Day at the MOOseum on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event highlights the importance of dairy farming, past and present, and is free to attend.
Families are sure to enjoy various activities, including dairy-related games for children and adults, face painting, educational displays, photos with animals, ice cream floats and the highlight of the event: a cow parade which features seven breeds of dairy cattle.
Featuring Holsteins, Red and Whites, Guernseys, Jerseys, Ayrshires, Milking Shorthorns and Brown Swiss, an announcer will talk about the characteristics of the dairy breeds and share fun facts about each animal during the parade, which will be held on Foster Street this year and begin at 1:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit on; overflow parking is available on Whitewater Street at First Baptist Church and at Fort Atkinson Middle School.
Exhibits at the Hoard Historical Museum and the National Dairy Shrine will also be open during the event. The Dwight and Almira Foster House, one of the oldest homes in Fort Atkinson, is located on the grounds of the museum and will also be open for visitors from 10 a.m. to noon on Dairy Dairy.
The Hoard Historical Museum and National Dairy Shrine are located at 401 Whitewater Ave., Fort Atkinson. For more information, contact the museums at 920-563-7769 or hoardmuseum.org.