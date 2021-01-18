Wisconsin lost 360 dairy farms in 2020, dropping the number of dairy farms in America’s Dairyland below 7,000.
Wisconsin dairy herd numbers dropped from 7,292 to start 2020 to 6,932 dairy herds as of Jan. 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service Wisconsin Field Office.
Wisconsin lost 818 dairy farms in 2019, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Division of Food Safety’s Dairy Producer License list.
According to Mark Stephenson, director of the Wisconsin Center for Dairy Profitability at UW-Madison, the rate of attrition among Wisconsin dairy farms that had been increasing steadily through 2017 and ‘18 and reached the point where Wisconsin was losing more than 10% of the state’s dairy farms in 2019, finally began to slow in 2020 to below 5% loss of dairy farms in Wisconsin.
“We’re still losing farms, but not at the same rapid rate,” Stephenson said during a Jan. 11 Hoard’s Dairyman webinar. “The better income has helped farms. And I’m hopeful that we see the same thing in our national numbers as we do in this state of Wisconsin.”
Several state ag economists said direct payments to farmers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic likely helped keep some dairy farmers afloat in 2020.
Factoring in coronavirus relief and Dairy Margin Coverage payments, Stephenson calculated total farm income at about $21.36, as something of a U.S. All Milk Price average that includes the additional payments.
“We haven’t seen that level of milk price since 2014,” Stephenson said. “This is the best year we’ve seen in several, and it’s had an impact.”
Despite the continued loss of farms, Wisconsin milk production in November totaled 2.49 billion pounds, up 3% from the previous November, according to the most recent USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service Milk Production report. Milk production in the 24 major states during November totaled 17.2 billion pounds, up 3.1% from November 2019.