The World Forage Analysis Superbowl will once again provide further educational opportunities to World Dairy Expo attendees with its Dairy Forage Seminars.
These seminars, led by professors, researchers, producers and industry experts, will address various topics related to forage production, harvest, storage and feeding Oct. 2-5. Seminars are held daily on the Dairy Forage Seminar Stage at the east end of the Arena Building at the Alliant Energy Center.
The following is a schedule of the 2019 Dairy Forage Seminars:
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.
• Interseeding Alfalfa into Silage Corn — John Grabber, Research Agronomist, USDA-ARS, U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center, Madison
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 1:30 p.m.
• How We Make Dairy-Quality Hay and Baleage — Don Hasselquist, Forage Producer, Osceola, Wisconsin
Thursday, Oct. 3, 10 a.m.
• Corn Silage Hybrids: Cost of Digestible Fiber — Mike Miller, William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute, Chazy, New York
Thursday, Oct. 3, 1:30 p.m.
• Managing Manure on Forage Crops for Economic and Environmental Benefits — Eric Young, Research Soil Scientist, USDA-ARS, U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center, Marshfield, Wisconsin
Friday, Oct. 4, 10 a.m.
• Evaluating Reduced-Lignin Alfalfa Yield and Quality Across the United States — Kim Cassida, Extension Forage Specialist, Department of Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences, Michigan State University, East Lansing, Michigan
Friday, Oct. 4, 1:30 p.m.
• Incorporation of Cereal-Grain Forages into Rations for Lactating Cows — Gonzalo Ferreira, Dairy Management Extension Specialist, Department of Dairy Science, Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, Virginia.
Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.
• Getting the Most Out of Your Rations: Feed and Nitrogen Efficiency — Geoff Zanton, Research Dairy Scientist, USDA-ARS, US Dairy Forage Research Center, Madison
Compliments of broadcast sponsor, Protexia, the Dairy Forage Seminars will be broadcast on ExpoTV during World Dairy Expo 2019.
The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is organized in partnership with Dairyland Laboratories, Inc., Hay & Forage Grower, US Dairy Forage Research Center, University of Wisconsin-Madison and World Dairy Expo. To learn more, visit foragesuperbowl.org.