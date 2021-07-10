Presented during World Dairy Expo by industry experts, Dairy Forage Seminars are centered around cutting-edge research and information regarding topics such as forage quality, harvest and storage. The experts selected to present in 2021, from the U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center, University of Wisconsin and other research centers, will also be available throughout the week in the new World Forage Analysis Superbowl space, now located in the Trade Center at World Dairy Expo.
The following schedule of 2021 Dairy Forage Seminars will be presented on the Dairy Forage Seminar Stage at the south end of the new Trade Center:
• Sept. 29, 10 a.m. — Keeping the Rumen Healthy: A New Approach to Working with Fiber in Rations
• Sept. 29, 1:30 p.m. — Forage Production and Quality at Sand Creek Dairy
• Sept. 30, 10 a.m. — Considerations for Using Warm-Season Annuals as Part of Your Forage System
• Sept. 30, 1:30 p.m. — LEAF (Leaves Enhance Alfalfa Forage) Testing Provides Opportunities for Improving Alfalfa Quality
• Oct. 1, 10 a.m. — Forage Storage: Life After Harvest
• Oct. 1, 1:30 p.m. — How Do Handheld NIRS Instruments Measure Up?
• Oct. 2, 10 a.m. — Further Considerations for Making Baled Silages
The World Forage Analysis Superbowl is organized in partnership between Dairyland Laboratories, Inc., Hay & Forage Grower, US Dairy Forage Research Center, University of Wisconsin and World Dairy Expo. To learn more about the Dairy Forage Seminar series or the World Forage Analysis Superbowl competition, visit foragesuperbowl.com.