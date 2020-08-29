As with many events in 2020, the Southwest Wisconsin Technical College/Wisconsin Dairy Goat Association Dairy Goat Academy is being held online this year and will begin Sept. 25.
This year’s format includes approximately 18 pre-recorded presentations that the attendees can view over the course of a month. The academy will also include a question and answer area for students and presenters to exchange thoughts, as well as a “vendor corner” to increase networking opportunities.
“This academy will have the same quality and the same great presenters,” said Clare Heberlein, dairy goat herd management coordinator/instructor at Southwest Tech. “We’re just doing it in a different format.”
This year’s keynote presentation will be offered by Nikos Linardakis, with the Bene Baby Company. He will discuss future markets for goat milk and how his company is using goat milk to provide a nutritionally stable baby formula.
Additional topics and presentations include, “Animal Welfare Guidelines and Findings,” “How to Evaluate Forage Quality using a Forage Test,” “Optimal Kid Raising,” “Your Role in Marketing,” and others.
Rather than attendees having to choose one out of three sessions being offered during a specific time over a two-day period during a live event, they will now be able to view all sessions online.
“The students will gain a lot of knowledge,” said Heberlein. “We have a lot of information covered.
“Some of our dairy goat students from across the country are very excited to participate in this academy without having to leave their houses.”
There will also be virtual farm tours and product making demonstrations.
Additional information and event registration can be found at www.swtc.edu/dairygoat.