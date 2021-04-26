The National Milk Producers Federation and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative have expressed support for the DAIRY PRIDE Act, which was reintroduced at the federal level last week.
Several other farm groups from Wisconsin and across the country have also expressed support for the bill.
The bipartisan legislation would require the Food and Drug Administration to issue guidance and enforce labeling requirements for plant-based imitation dairy products.
“Research has shown that customers are confused by the way dairy imitations are presented in the marketplace. Mislabeling is not tolerated in most sectors of the economy, but it is pervasive in the dairy aisle,” Edge President Brody Stapel said in a press release. “It’s frustrating to see the inaction by the FDA to correct the problem.”
In a separate press release, NMPF President and CEO Jim Mulhern said, "The reintroduction of the DAIRY PRIDE Act helps NMPF and consumers continue to move forward toward solving this critical public health and fairness issue."