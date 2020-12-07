Pioneer Farm, a part of UW-Platteville, has been contributing to the advancement of agriculture for decades.
The 430-acre off-campus farm, home to 325 acres of tillable cropland, 65 acres of pasture and dairy, beef and swine enterprises, is seeing its opportunities for research grow from investments that have come out of the Dairy Innovation Hub.
“We’ve had a really awesome opportunity thanks to the Dairy Innovation Hub to expand capacity for research out at Pioneer Farm,” Tera Montgomery, associate professor of dairy and animal science at UW-Platteville and Animal Science program coordinator, said during Dairy Innovation Hub’s Dairy Summit last month.
About 170 cows are milked twice a day on the farm. The dairy herd is primarily Holstein along with a few Brown Swiss.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major disruptor worldwide, Chuck Steiner, assistant dean in UW-Platteville’s College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and Pioneer Farm director, said that he has been impressed with all that has been able to happen at Pioneer Farm in the year since Dairy Innovation Hub launched.
“It was November (2019) when we launched the Dairy Innovation Hub here at UW-Platteville and across the state, and within one year and COVID basically encompassing most of that year, I’m still amazed at how many things that we’ve been able to accomplish,” he said, citing the new positions that have been created and the equipment that the farm has already acquired or is working on getting.
Hiring researchers, who can contribute to study areas including wastewater management, manure management, dairy nutrition, robotic milking systems and data science, was one of the first steps undertaken, Montgomery said.
Pioneer Farm also has the infrastructure with on-farm groundwater and surface water monitoring stations to take a look at water management for the farm’s dairy center and its other operations, Steiner said.
Bringing students into research projects is also a priority, Montgomery said. Right now, Pioneer Farm only has undergraduates on the farm, but although they don’t have graduate students yet, there is a partnership with UW-Madison that they will be getting involved with next year.
At the Pioneer Farm specifically, opportunities to be involved research on newly installed robotic milking systems, calves, nutrition for the lactating cow herd and animal welfare in general will exist, Montgomery said. They also have collaborations with the engineering programs on artificial intelligence.
They hope to do “a lot more with bringing students into those research projects,” she said.
Pioneer Farm is also being considered as a site for a potential dairy pilot plant in the future, Montgomery said.
Steiner said that they’ve created partnerships in the area and continue to look for ways to share the work that they’re doing on the farm.
“We try to find as many opportunities as we can to share what we’re currently doing at Pioneer Farm and to also bring industry, dairy producers and others in to determine what types of activities we should be engaged in,” he said, adding that the Dairy Innovation Hub will grow those opportunities “exponentially.”
A virtual tour of Pioneer Farm and the surrounding discussion that was shared during the Dairy Summit can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y4g7g823.