Dairy Strong, an annual conference that brings together farmers and a wide variety of others connected to the dairy community, will move to an online-only format in January, the Dairy Business Association announced last week.
The DBA event this past January drew 600 farmers, corporate professionals, government and university representatives, and other partners for learning, networking, celebrating and having discussions about challenges and opportunities.
DBA is finalizing programming for the virtual event — Jan. 19-21 — and will announce details later. Past conferences had been held in Madison.
The new format comes amid uncertainty about the pandemic.
Cost, registration and sponsorship information will be announced later.