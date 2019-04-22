MADISON — Members of the Governor’s Dairy Task Force 2.0 met via teleconference last week to review results of a priority survey and discuss the next steps as they prepare to present a document to Gov. Tony Evers detailing their recommendations.
Forty-nine recommendations were approved at a March meeting in Sheboygan, while two other recommendations were approved by the task force last December, bringing the total to 51 recommendations. To prioritize, members were asked to use dot voting to indicate which recommendations should be priorities going forward, with each member receiving 10 dots to place among the recommendations.
Thirty of the 31 members of the task force participated in the dot voting survey. The top three recommendations receiving the most dots included:
• Investing in the Dairy Innovation Hub, a recommendation from the Research and Innovation sub-committee, receiving 24 dots.
• Support for a feasibility study for the Wisconsin Cheese Brand and Export Board, from the Markets sub-committee, receiving 18 dots.
• Support for a staffing analysis at the Center for Dairy Research and additional state funds for full-time positions there, from the Research and Innovation sub-committee, receiving 16 votes.
Three recommendations tied for the fourth priority with 14 dots each and included recognizing the importance of exports to Wisconsin dairy, from the Research and Innovation sub-committee; becoming a dairy product and business innovation center, from the Markets sub-committee; and reducing the number of milk classes from the current four to two, also from the Markets sub-committee.
The final four recommendations rounding out the top 10 also were tied at 10 dots each.
These priorities included support for regulatory changes needed to the Food and Drug Administration’s product standards of identity, from the Research and Innovation sub-committee; truth in food labeling, from the Consumer Confidence and Perception sub-committee; requirement of animal official identification, from the Dairy and Rural Community Vitality sub-committee; and the creation of a Cheese Export program at CDR with technical staff support, from the Markets sub-committee.
Task force chairman Mark Stephenson further reviewed the survey, indicating that only 16 members of the 30 who voted did not place a dot next to the top priority: an investment in the Dairy Innovation Hub. In fact, three members placed three dots next to this priority — the maximum they were allowed to give to one priority, with Stephenson commenting that a few members feel very passionate about this priority.
Dave Buholzer of Klondike Cheese in Monroe said he noticed that quite a few of the recommendations with lots of votes are items with crossover content and could be combined and strengthened in the final document.
Paul Scharfman of Specialty Cheese Co. in Reeseville suggested compiling a one-page summarized document for state legislators to better understand the recommendations put forth by the task force.
“We can make a difference in getting bills in front of legislators,” he said.
Stephenson agreed that the document produced by the task force will need to be “readable and approachable” for the public, with members voting in approval to move forward in creating a draft document to be presented.
However, Jerry Schroeder of Schroeder Milk Transit in Oconto Falls and Ryan Klussendorf of Broadland Grass Farm in Medford both voiced concerns about the top priorities not having a direct impact on the producer, with Schroeder acknowledging that there has been some criticism from producers who feel they have not been properly represented through the recommendations.
“It may not look like there will be a direct producer impact (with some of these recommendations), but it will impact them greatly down the road,” Stephenson said.
Brody Stapel of Double Dutch Dairy in Cedar Grove wondered what will happen to the remaining recommendations that are not outlined as priorities by the task force. Stephenson was quick to say that just because items were not identified as priorities through the survey does not mean they can be ignored or excluded; all of the recommendations were passed by the task force and provide an idea of what the dairy industry thought was of real concern to them.
Stephenson also noted the difficulty of implementing some of the recommendations, as some can be implemented at the business level while others need to be implemented at a higher level, perhaps with the assistance of agricultural organizations. Other recommendations will require state and even federal approvals.
“As we start to get the draft document, think about the implementation of recommendations,” he told the task force.
He also reminded members that the original Wisconsin Dairy Task Force, created in the mid-1980s, saw about a third of their recommendations implemented.
“We hope to address an overall vision in the draft,” he said. “The document will explain what a healthy industry looks like and how to get there.”