The Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, a partnership between the Center for Dairy Research and Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, is hosting a series of webinars to help dairy processors strengthen their businesses. The “Let’s Keep Your Business Going” webinars will cover important business topics like risk management, business development strategies, setting up manufacturing processes and much more.
The first webinar, “So Your Business is Up and Running – What’s Next?” will be held on Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m. This free webinar will help participants learn how to set the right goals and objectives as well as how to develop “Key Business Indicators” that will help them monitor how they are managing and growing their business. The webinar will be presented by Anne Hlavacka, director of the Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
“Choosing the right objectives and monitoring the right indicators is vital to business growth,” said Vic Grassman, manager of CDR’s TURBO Program. “The ability to identify and solve small problems before they have significant impact on business growth is critical.”
Here’s a complete listing of the “Let’s Keep Your Business Going” webinar series:
• Aug 10, 1:30 p.m. — "So Your Business is Up and Running – What’s Next?"
• Aug. 24, 1:30 p.m. — "Developing Business Strategies for Your Small Business"
• Sept. 14, 1:30 p.m. — "Keeping Your Business Safe — Understanding and using Risk Management Principles"