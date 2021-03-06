Nominate an outstanding dairy herd for the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council’s 2021 Excellence in Dairy Reproduction Awards program.
Dairy industry professionals, including veterinarians, Extension agents, artificial insemination and pharmaceutical company representatives, dairy processor and co-op field staff, and consultants, may nominate dairy herds with reproduction excellence. This awards program recognizes outstanding dairy operations for reproductive efficiency and well-implemented procedures. Nominations are due April 30.
To nominate a herd, go to www.dcrcouncil.org/awards/nominate-a-herd and complete the required information. From the nominations, judges evaluate reproductive performance criteria and narrow down the nominations to a group of finalists. Dairies named as finalists submit herd management data and judges rank the finalists as Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze. To learn more about past winners, go to: www.dcrcouncil.org/awards/past-reproduction-award-winners.
Herds earning Platinum, Gold, Silver or Bronze are invited to attend the DCRC Annual Meeting, which is scheduled for Nov. 10-11, in Kansas City, Missouri.