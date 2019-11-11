MADISON — Norm Munsen, a dairy market specialist at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, wanted to make something clear when addressing a large group gathered for the final Dairy Exchange of 2019: DATCP didn’t order the record-breaking snow Madison received on Oct. 31.
DATCP didn’t order the news Bob Cropp, UW-Madison professor emeritus, brought to the gathering about dairy either, but they certainly welcomed it, as opposed to their reception of the historic October snowfall.
Cropp shared he predicts better milk prices in 2020 due to a number of factors, including no big jumps in milk production; a slowing increase in milk per cow; modest growth in domestic demand; and a higher number of dairy exports. And if trade agreements with Mexico, Canada and Japan are signed soon, chances could be even higher for a better dairy outlook next year.
“I can safely say we’re going to have a better year in 2020,” Cropp said.
Cropp was not only pleased to offer this bit of good news at a dairy-centered program, but to also hear Sid Cook, a cheesemaker and former student, speak about his experiences at Carr Valley Cheese, a family cheese company headquartered in La Valle. Cook is a fourth-generation cheesemaker and has won more top national and international awards than any other cheesemaker in North America, making him arguably the most decorated cheesemaker in Wisconsin and the U.S.
Cook’s family first began making cheese in Wisconsin in 1883, passing down their passion through the generations. In fact, before Cook’s grandmother passed away, they did the math and came up with over 1,000 years of cheesemaking experience in the family.
“The whole tribe were cheesemakers,” Cook said. “These are my roots and where I came from.”
For 51 years Cook has had his cheesemakers license — a license he got when he was only 16 years old. Growing up in the cheesemaking plant, Cook was exposed early, watching as raw, unpasteurized canned milk from 30 to 40 area farms was being made into Wisconsin cheese.
After finishing his final report for Professor Cropp and graduating college, Cook purchased his father’s cheese plant. For 10 years, he made cheddar, Colby and Muenster cheeses, among others that he had learned to make when he was 12 or 13 years old. Then he had the opportunity to buy Carr Valley Cheese, a cheese company that had been operating since 1902.
Cook was excited to purchase Carr Valley because the company had a reputation for producing specialty cheeses and had a store to sell their products. It was an opportunity to make other cheeses to add to Cook’s portfolio, which has now grown to over 100 dairy products across four plants in southern Wisconsin. Milk is sourced from cooperatives and about 30 dairy farms, including cow, goat and sheep farms, with cheese made from that milk racking up over 800 national and international awards.
Part of Cook’s excitement about the cheese industry can be traced back to its young cheesemakers, with Cook supporting them wholeheartedly. He recently had the opportunity to take two of his cheesemakers and their wives to Austria and is pushing them to get them involved with the Wisconsin Cheese Maker Program.
“We’re very much excited about our young cheesemakers,” he said. “They were just pumped with what they saw on that trip.”
Cook is also excited about the opportunity his eight retail stores bring, learning early on when he purchased Carr Valley that he must know his customer well. Having the stores has also been good for the company’s artisanal cheeses; trademarking their cheese names and getting them in front of customers was something Cook believed 20 years ago — and still holds true today.
“We listened and looked for trends,” he said. “Each store is different and has a different demographic of customers.”
A good percentage of sales at the retail stores comes from curd sales, either made fresh that day or the day before. Some customers in La Valle even come to the plant for the freshest curds, requesting them warm and salty right from the vat, just as they remembered from their younger years.
“I really like what I’m doing, and I’ll keep on doing it,” Cook said.
After his presentation, guests were invited to sample six Carr Valley cheeses that Cook brought along, including cheeses made of cow, goat and sheep milk. Some were pleasantly surprised with the flavors brought by the goat and sheep milk, while others surprised themselves by trying the blue cheese — and enjoying it.
The next Dairy Exchange will be held Jan. 28 at the DATCP state office building, 2811 Agriculture Drive, Madison. The Dairy Exchange is hosted by DATCP and partner organizations from the dairy industry and typically includes a market report and presentation by a guest speaker.