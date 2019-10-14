MADISON — According to Dairy Management, Inc., 94% of U.S. households still have milk in their fridges. That shakes out to 117 million U.S. households buying milk, generating $13.8 billion in sales. Beverage companies have not turned away from milk either, spending over $250 million in consumer marketing of milk and beverages with milk incorporated into them.
“Milk is still a powerhouse,” said Paul Ziemnisky, executive vice president of Global Innovation Partnerships for Dairy Management, Inc., at a seminar at World Dairy Expo in early October.
Breaking it down further, Ziemnisky said of those 94% of U.S. households buying milk, 52% are buying milk exclusively. Forty-two percent are buying a combination of milk and plant-based milk, with only 3% of U.S. households exclusively buying plant-based milk. Less than 3% are buying neither milk or plant-based milk, typically due to religious or ethical reasons.
However, fluid milk consumption has been falling in the U.S., with the average consumer drinking 1.5 ounces less each week than decades before. These statistics are also telling DMI representatives that some households are exploring the beverage aisle at their grocery store — an aisle that has seen 670 new beverage items added on average over the past five years.
For Ziemnisky and Kristiana Alexander, director of Global Innovation Partnerships for DMI, it’s time for dairy to invest in innovation and add value back into that ever-expanding beverage aisle.
Through research conducted by DMI, there are four major dynamics that are fueling the decline of fluid milk consumption in the U.S. but also add opportunity for innovation for beverages that have milk as an ingredient.
First, societal changes, including changes in American demographics and household composition, have driven consumption down. Seventy percent of U.S. households don’t have children, and of those households that do, a large percentage of them are living in urban areas.
“In some of these households, a gallon isn’t relevant anymore,” Ziemnisky said.
Changing breakfast behaviors have also impacted consumption as less cereal consumption means less milk consumption. More and more consumers are also opting to eat on-the-go, giving rise to the third dynamic: the growth of out-of-home consumption.
Finally, there has been significant beverage innovation outside of milk since the 1970s, Ziemnisky said. In the ‘70s, households consumed milk, soft drinks, coffee and juice; in the ‘80s, bottled water launched, along with the idea of portability. Beverage innovation continued into the ‘90s, giving way to sports drinks such as Gatorade and flavored teas, followed by the 2000s, where there was “a significant expansion in beverage” with the introduction of energy drinks, functional beverages, enhanced water, ready-to-drink coffee and milk alternatives.
“We’re losing to bottled water and coffee,” he said, explaining how DMI has tracked the milk consumers the industry has lost.
More and more consumers are drinking a bottle of water with their lunch at the office or looking to consume coffee for energy. However, today’s coffee drinkers are consuming flavored creamers, which is significant to fluid milk and an opportunity to gain a little ground in consumption.
Technology has also pushed these two beverages ahead, with products like reusable, aluminum water bottles and for coffee, the introduction of the Keurig and single-serve K-cups. These beverages have also pushed premium, resulting in “high-end” bottled waters and coffees; beverage companies have also launched into the health-focused space to gain consumers and the selection of flavors and added carbonation has significantly pushed bottled water consumption over the past few years.
“We have to keep it relevant across all these things to keep milk active with today’s consumer,” Ziemnisky said. “Just one more serving (of milk per household per week) is all it takes to grow this category. But we need investment — we need investment in innovation and when you’re in 94% of households in the U.S., you also need to inspire usage.”
With consumers more focused on living a holistic lifestyle, Kristiana Alexander sees three platforms the dairy industry can use to spur innovation and improve milk consumption. Consumers who are trying to do the best for their mind, body and the planet are often asking themselves three questions: Is this product good for my body? Will I enjoy this product? Do I feel good about buying this product? Each question poses opportunity, with a focus on health, experience and responsible consumption.
“Health is no longer the opposite of illness,” Alexander said. “It is an endless journey towards optimization.”
There has been an increase in protein in consumer diets, especially in the snack industry, along with a bigger interest in the contents of sugar, fat and other nutrients. Vegetables and grains have found their way into beverages to provide further health benefits and there is a larger focus on gut and brain health, along with general health. Demand is also growing for beverages that provide energy, with new flavors, new formats and new sizes pushing innovation in this area.
“As people embrace a more holistic view of well-being, they are also willing to pay more for access to experiences,” Alexander continued.
Consumers and beverage companies are exploring new flavors, such as incorporating florals like hibiscus and lavender rose into products. There is also this idea of awakening multiple senses and providing the consumer with a touch of indulgence.
And finally, as people move further and further away from the farm, they crave storytelling and education that brings them closer to the product they are buying. They want to know if the product is made sustainably and that it doesn’t hurt the environment.
“There are a lot of really interesting trends,” Alexander said.
“And there is opportunity for us to take advantage of what consumers are looking for and relaunch, bring news to this milk segment,” added Ziemnisky. “We need to keep milk relevant and put the consumer first.”