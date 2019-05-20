Consumers have a lot of misconceptions about agriculture and the dairy industry, according to Dave Styer of Alfalawn Farm near Menomonie. Styer said his family’s farm allows them the opportunity to better educate the public.
Alfalawn Farm, N2859 290th St., Menomonie, which has hosted open houses, farm tours, school groups and Chippewa Valley Farm-City Days, will host the 26th annual Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8.
“There are so many misconceptions about how milk is made and how animals are treated,” Dave Styer said. “We want to show the consumers how milk is made, how well the animals are cared for and how comfortable they are.”
Alfalawn Farm is owned by brothers Dave, Randy and Dale Styer and their families. The Styer brothers’ great-grandfather started farming the area in the 1850s and the farming operation grew through the years. The brothers all became partners in the farm in the mid-1980s.
The Styers installed a 60-stall rotary milking parlor in July 2015. The 2,000-cow herd is milked three times a day.
Alfalawn Farm’s milk is all BGH free and is sold to Dean’s Foods and Kemps Foods in the Twin Cities. The milk is served in many schools, including Menomonie.
Alfalawn Farm has 3,400 acres of farmland for crop production and also buys 200 acres of corn silage from neighbors. One-third of their acreage is harvested for alfalfa, though Styer said they are finding a lot of winterkill this spring. The remaining acreage is harvested as corn for grain or corn silage. All of the corn and alfalfa raised on the farm is used for feed for the dairy operation.
Alfalawn Farm employs approximately 30 people including 14 family members, and many employees have been on the farm for more than 10 years, with some approaching 20 years of service.
The family takes their farm’s conservation practices seriously. According to the Styers, Alfalawn reuses each gallon of water pumped from their well three to six times in the operation of the farm. They also clean their cows’ sand bedding for reuse and have practiced no-till farming for 20 years.
Alfalawn also features grassed waterways to control runoff and cover crops to help with ground cover and to prevent soil loss.
With dairy farming being one of the most important aspects of the Dunn County economic picture, the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Committee uses the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast as one way to show the community what a modern dairy farm operation looks and feels like.
Alfalawn Farm last hosted the Dunn County Dairy Promotion Breakfast in 2001, long enough ago, Dave Styer said, that now seemed like a good time to bring the breakfast back to the farm.
“We expanded four years ago, and there’s a lot of interest in our day-to-day operations, and a lot of people want to see the rotary parlor,” he said. “I’m looking forward to having consumers see the farm.”
For more information, visit www.dunncountydairypromotion.com or contact committee member Katie Wantoch at katie.wantoch@wisc.edu or the Dunn County UW-Extension Office at 715-232-1636.