The Wisconsin Jersey Breeders Association is accepting entries for the 21st Wisconsin Jersey Spring Spectacular Show set for May 3-4 at the Vernon County Fairground in Viroqua.
Registered Jersey cattle from across the Midwest will circle the ring as breeders distinguish themselves in the industry. Showmanship will begins Friday, May 3, and the cattle show will start with winter heifers at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 4.
The deadline to enter is April 15. For more information, contact Karla Peterson by phone or text at 608-606-1818 or email at karlap2008@live.com.