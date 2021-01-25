On the heels of a State of the State address in which he promised efforts to help strengthen the state’s rural communities, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers told the state’s dairy farmers he looks forward to growing and expanding Wisconsin’s dairy industry.
“A strong dairy industry means a strong Wisconsin economy, strong communities and a strong future for the people in our state,” Evers said Jan. 21 at Dairy Strong, the Dairy Business Association’s annual conference, which was held virtually Jan. 19-21.
During his State of the State address in early January, Evers announced the state is declaring 2021 “The Year of Broadband Access” and nearly quadrupling the state’s investment in efforts to improve broadband access. Evers’ upcoming budget will call for investing about $150 million in the state’s broadband expansion grant program and another roughly $40 million in helping low income families afford high-speed internet.
Evers said there will be more budget announcements over the course of the next month or so.
“I can tell you right now, our priorities haven’t changed,” Evers said. “If anything this past year has only further highlighted the importance of our shared goals for our state.
“What you’re going to see is we’re still prioritizing investing in good schools, good roads and good health care for Wisconsinites.”
Evers said the budget will take into account the work of the Governor’s Blue Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity and the Taskforce on Climate Change. The climate change taskforce outlined 55 solutions to tackling climate change in Wisconsin including partnering with and empowering farmers, to address pollution and advanced better conservation practices, he said.
“I’ve said all along that our farmers and our producers are some of the most avid supporters we have as it relates to clean land, clean air and clean water because you know the value of our state’s natural resources firsthand,” Evers said. “I look forward to continuing to work with the ag community further these goals.
“We have a lot of work to do to get it done in this new year, but I know Wisconsin is up to the task.”
Evers thanked farmers for their work during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to ensure Wisconsinites and Americans across the country can put food on the table, while implementing new health precautions into their operations.
“That’s why you have been and will continue to be essential to our state,” he said. “This pandemic has affected every industry and every Wisconsinite. It has highlighted and even heightened the difficulties that our rural communities and agriculture industries are already facing.”
In 2020, Evers used $50 million of Wisconsin’s federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to provide direct aid payments to more than 15,000 farmers across the state and another $25 million to strengthen the ties between food-insecurity nonprofits and local producers to reduce waste and help provide food to families in need.
“Our dairy farmers and industry were already in a tight spot, even before we knew what 2020 had in store,” Evers said. “Now in 2021, it’s time to not only work on our immediate recovery from the pandemic, but to look beyond the pandemic and how we can move our state forward to ensure prosperity for our farmers and rural communities and our industries.”