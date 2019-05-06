MADISON — In urban hubs across China, young people are lining up by the hundreds to try a new product: cheese tea. Promoted by a tea store called HEYTEA, the specialty tea is made with a layer of cream cheese whipped topping floating on top, with HEYTEA representatives claiming the salty cheese flavor pairs wonderfully with the milder taste of tea underneath.
Jennifer Lu of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection’s International Agribusiness Center, and David Montgomery, a food scientist with a cheese specialty at the Center for Dairy Research, tried to get their hands on a cheese tea when visiting China recently for a Wisconsin Dairy Trade Mission, but with wait times reaching more than an hour, they hopped out of line, empty-handed.
Dairy consumption is growing in China, Lu said. Exports of Wisconsin dairy products have also been increasing over the years, and with 1.4 million people in China, there’s a large market to continue seizing those export opportunities.
Through her role at the International Agribusiness Center as an economic development consultant with a focus on Asia, Lu is finding opportunities to get Wisconsin dairy products into China. The center has identified a focus on China’s middle class and the 1980s and 1990s generations; the middle class desires more dairy, meat and specialty products while the younger generations are embracing dairy on hamburgers, pizzas and other fast foods.
“They have different preferences than older generations,” Lu said.
The cheese tea she referenced is just one example of an opportunity where Wisconsin dairy could be used as the younger generations in China crave sweeter flavors.
Another phenomenon in China is the emergence of a dairy or milk bar, an establishment where large dairy companies bring their fresh milk and make it available for customers to purchase.
The expansion of e-commerce in China is another opportunity as it’s revolutionized how Chinese people get their products, Lu said. More and more products are home-delivered, with Montgomery of the Center for Dairy Research finding opportunities to improve how specialty cheeses are distributed through the cold chain in China.
Montgomery’s first trip to China focused on promoting Wisconsin agriculture exports, specifically specialty cheeses, and learning about how they are distributed through the cold chain. He gave a presentation on cheese product temperature control, new technologies and the Center’s research focus, also traveling and meeting with companies and big distributors to learn more.
“There’s a real emphasis on home delivery in China,” Montgomery said. “But there are lots of issues from the U.S. to a distributor to a consumer in China — challenges in transit.”
He also participated in a collaborative exchange trip with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the first one of its type in the last 40 years. Montgomery went to China as part of the Scientific Exchange Program on Dairy, collecting market intelligence, building strategic relationships and promoting Wisconsin dairy.
Montgomery shared several trends he has observed while on exchange trips to China. There is growing demand for fresh milk, as shown by the rise of milk bars; there are also opportunities with businesses like Starbucks, which uses milk in its drinks and can bring different flavors into its drinks through dairy. There is also a focus on targeting children with decorative packaging to get them to consume more dairy products.
Just as Lu and Montgomery travel on these trade missions to learn more, they also travel with a focus on educating others about Wisconsin products, specifically dairy. Lu explained how Wisconsin participated in the Chinese Dairy Expo, promoting Wisconsin and why its products are better than other products from U.S. states and even other countries. She also served as a liaison, setting up meetings to develop relationships with Chinese companies, cooking schools and more.
“Relationships are so important,” she said. “It’s the relationships that make the difference.”
DATCP has also brought experts to help explain the Wisconsin products, with one expert giving a presentation on safety and another giving a Wisconsin cheese cooking demonstration that showed attendees how to enhance Chinese foods with Wisconsin cheese. Ideas were also provided on how to use Wisconsin dairy ingredients in traditional cooking and foods.
Through their trade missions, Lu and Montgomery have been able to identify challenges and opportunities. In China, they see opportunities to work with chefs on education, the potential with building relationships and an increasing market for cheese powders and flavors as the younger generation of Chinese embrace these types of food choices.
Their team, including colleagues at the International Agribusiness Center and Center for Dairy Research, looks forward to more exchange trips in 2019. Representatives will be traveling to Shanghai, China, in mid-May for the SIAL China Food Show Plus and have focused trade missions planned for retail and foodservice products to China and Hong Kong in August.