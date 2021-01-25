A well-funded, interconnected group of animal-rights activist organizations with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals at its center is using myths and misinformation to undermine trust in animal agriculture and convince consumers to turn away from the industry, according to Hannah Thompson-Weeman, vice president of strategic engagement at Animal Agriculture Alliance.
“It’s crucial to understand where the myths and misinformation comes from, and that is, a lot of times, driven by animal-rights activist organizations,” Thompson-Weeman said during her presentation, “Securing the Future of Dairy: Preparing for Changing Tactics in Animal Rights Activism,” Jan. 19 at Dairy Strong, the Dairy Business Association’s annual conference, which was held virtually Jan. 19-21. “This is not just a few radical voices out there. This is a very strategic, very well-connected movement and a very well-funded segment of the population when it comes to activist organizations.”
Animal Agriculture Alliance is a non-profit organization that helps bridge the communication gap between farm and fork. A key focus for the alliance is to expose groups that threaten the nation’s food security with damaging misinformation.
Thompson-Weeman said many of the organizations are moving beyond trying to get hidden-camera footage from activists who get hired at a farm to using drones or mapping programs to “dig up dirt” on farms. Her group has also found evidence of break-ins on farms, she said.
“It is an unfortunate reality that if we are involved in animal agriculture, one obstacle that we are going to continue to face is the threat of activism,” Thompson-Weeman said. “When it comes to activism, there is a lot going on out there.”
Thompson-Weeman said farmers can take action to protect their operations from undercover activists, including evaluating information requests; controlling access to the farm; locking office doors, file cabinets and animal product storage; using surveillance video and clear signage; and screening job applicants, monitoring new employees and training employees on proper animal care and farm policies.
“The most important thing any of us can do is YouTube-proof our operation,” she said. “Be beyond reproach. Make sure there’s never anything going on on your operation that you wouldn’t want live-streamed on Facebook.
“Of course there are some practices we might have to explain and give context to, but our first step is to make sure we are following all procedures when it comes to animal care, environmental regulations. Making sure we are continuously improving, focusing on innovation and doing the right thing is the most important thing we can do.”
Thompson-Weeman said the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way animal-rights activists have operated, moving some attacks online, where they use coordinated campaigns to flood a farm’s page with negative comments and reviews. They have also made an effort to tie the pandemic to animal agriculture.
“They claim that large-scale modern facilities are going to cause future pandemics,” she said. “I think it’s a narrative we’re going to continue to hear.”
Thompson-Weeman said securing farms is essential, but she also advises the animal-agriculture community not to forget the importance of setting the record straight. Farmers can share positive, accurate information to be sure customers hear the truth.
“Community and influencer engagement needs to be part of everyone’s business plan with a focus on critical topics,” she said. “It’s up to every stakeholder in agriculture to demonstrate their own passion and commitment to continuous improvement in order to maintain consumers’ trust.”
Consumers ate a record-setting 223.7 pounds of red meat and poultry per capita in 2019, Thompson-Weeman said. But activism is having an impact on the way farmers do business, she said, adding that activist campaigns pushed more than 300 food brands to adopt policies requiring cage-free housing for laying hens.
“We’re seeing pressure on restaurant, retail and food-service brands to adopt certain policies under the guise of animal welfare,” she said, “but really it’s about driving up costs and reducing efficiencies.”