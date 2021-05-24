When the Colonial Pipeline, which transports over 100 million gallons of fuel each day along the East Coast, was shut down during a ransomware hack earlier this month, gas stations in some eastern states started running out of fuel and concerned residents began panic-buying.
The days-long interruption in fuel distribution caused significant localized disruptions. But the dairy industry, which had the potential to see secondary effects from the shutdown, emerged fairly unscathed according to Mark Stephenson, director of dairy policy analysis at UW-Madison. Stephenson made the comment during a May 18 episode of Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin’s Dairy Signal. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t a lesson in the situation for dairy producers and processors.
“Ultimately, this attack (on the Colonial Pipeline) had very little impact on the dairy industry, but, boy, it could’ve had,” Stephenson said. A longer disruption in the distribution system would’ve been very difficult for dairy in that region, he said.
On one hand, the Colonial Pipeline incident can also serve as a warning to processors and producers to be vigilant of their own online network vulnerabilities, but on an even larger scale, it serves as an example of what can happen when “economic shocks” hit a system, too, Stephenson said.
Like fuel or any number of other industries, the dairy sector is also susceptible to shocks. One only has to look back a year, to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, to find a major one for dairy, Stephenson said.
“2020 has been a year of enormous shock,” Stephenson said.
When safer-at-home orders went into effect, the out-of-home eating market collapsed “overnight,” Stephenson said, creating an “immense challenge” for a dairy industry that heavily relied on that market outlet.
The highly specialized nature of U.S. dairy plants, which cut costs, suddenly saw fragility in the system exposed, Stephenson said.
Plants specializing in restaurant sales saw their market disappear, while those specializing in retail sales couldn’t keep up with demand.
In other countries where complex plants make a variety of products, operating at a higher cost, processors had flexibility that highly specialized U.S. dairy plants didn’t, Stephenson said.
Some amount of variation is normal in any market, Stephenson said. In the dairy industry, the spring flush that brings extra milk to the market and tightness in the dairy supply later in the year are variations that have come to be expected and can be accounted for.
But economic shocks, like the Colonial Pipeline hack or the COVID-19 pandemic, are occurrences in which the events couldn’t have been truly anticipated or foreseen, Stephenson said. That’s why they’re called shocks.
“However, we also try to ask ourselves, for these kinds of shocks and things, ... have you tried to harden your system?” Stephenson said.
For dairy plants, inventory can be a buffer, as can diversification, Stephenson said. A single plant could diversify within itself by adding lines, or they could buy another kind of plant for a multi-plant set-up that could provide some options or flexibility.
Dairy farmers, too, could benefit from diversification or from owning a larger portion of their market stream, such as through value-added processing, Stephenson said.
But Stephenson urged caution in taking that approach: “It’s not a panacea. It’s not an easy way out. It’s hard, in fact.”
More formal instruments of risk management can also help those in the dairy industry protect themselves against future shocks.
The Dairy Margin Coverage program is one place to look.
“Something I seldom do is to make recommendations, but I think that that program is just so good for dairy farms that, to the extent they can, they ought to buy as much Tier I coverage as you can,” Stephenson said. “And buy it at the $9.50 level. It’s cheap. ... It pays out frequently.”
Outside of DMC, Dairy-RP is an option for some farms, Stephenson said, although it does have the drawback of needing to look out ahead at least one quarter, so any of the variability that pops up “almost overnight” could be missed.
Still, Stephenson overall urged producers to look at risk management.
“I hope that people have had the opportunities to think about how do we harden our own business toward some of these shocks,” Stephenson said. “That’s really getting back down to thinking about risk management.”