The coronavirus pandemic drove an increase in at-home cooking and dining, and dairy ended up being a big beneficiary of that change.
Milk and cheese demand at retail stores in the U.S. in grew in 2020, with dairy outperforming the growth in total retail sales, according to Paul Ziemnisky, executive vice president of Global Innovation Partnerships with Dairy Management, Inc. Dairy sales grew 13% in 2020, compared to a 10% increase in overall grocery demand. The dairy category alone was up about $7 billion in sales at retail across the U.S., he said.
“COVID completely disrupted the system,” Ziemnisky said during a Feb. 9 edition of the Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin Dairy Signal webinar. “The resiliency from farmer to producer to brand got us together rapidly. Ending the year, we had tremendous momentum in the dairy industry.”
Ziemnisky credited the industry with a relatively quick pivot from an oversupply when schools and institutions shut down to being able to meet retail needs. Dairy also had successes meeting the needs of the food insecure, with the equivalent of more than 1 billion pounds of milk getting to consumers through hunger channel.
Chad Vincent, CEO of Dairy Famers of Wisconsin, said DFW worked hard to connect food banks with dairy processors and those efforts paid off for the dairy industry.
“Overall, it was a great year, despite the disruptions,” Vincent said. “It was great to see consumers come back to the fold and really understand how important dairy is.”
Another move the dairy industry made to stabilize sales was to strengthen and create relationships with the pizza industry through partnerships with Dominos and Pizza Hut, Ziemnisky said.
Half Wisconsin cheese goes into restaurants and institutions, so connections with the pizza industry had a big impact in Wisconsin, Vincent said..
“Thank God for pizza,” he said. “The ability for us to keep the pizza flowing was critical.
“Bad things happened, but when bad things happened, people turned to dairy.”
Ziemnisky said COVID has created an opportunity for dairy to consider new ways to reach the consumer, working with brands to educate consumers about the farmer or the nutrition provided by a product and putting a greater focus on e-commerce.
Sixty-eight percent of online grocery shoppers say they’re going to continue to shop online once the pandemic eases, Vincent said.
“E-commerce is growing, not slowing,” he said. “The way the world is going with online shopping, we’ve only scratched the surface of where we’re going with it.”
Wisconsin makes 50% of the nation’s specialty cheese, and Vincent said efforts around the holiday season to contact cheese producers with online businesses to compile into one site at wisconsincheese.com drove more than 300,000 visits to help boost small cheesemakers.
“We realized that holiday season is when the rubber hits the road, and that’s when people are in the stores picking up specialty cheese,” Vincent said. “We knew it could be really bad if we didn’t figure things out.”
To keep dairy sales strong as pandemic eases, Ziemnisky said it is important for the industry to pay attention to consumer demand. Milk is already in 117 million households, so the most likely way to increase demand is to get individuals to increase consumption.
To do that, Ziemnisky said the industry must continue to innovate. Portability will be key in the future, with grab-and-go products essential for industry growth. He also stressed sharing information about the health benefits of a product, the comfort associated with dairy products and convincing consumers to use milk in new ways.
Flavor will also be a contributor to growth, he said, citing the growth in sales of carbonated water in the past five years.
“Milk’s a powerhouse,” Ziemnisky said. “You’ve got to follow the consumer and what they need in their lifestyle.”