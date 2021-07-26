For twenty years, World Dairy Expo has been bringing some of the best dairy operations in North America to Madison through Virtual Farm Tours. The eight dairies selected this year once again span the country and feature the latest in technology, genetics, environmental efforts, on-site processing, deep community ties, and for the first time, dairy goats.
During Expo’s Virtual Farm Tours, dairy owners and managers share a visual presentation followed by a question-and-answer segment with audience members. Tours are presented daily in Mendota Room 1 of the Exhibition Hall.
Sponsors of the 2021 Virtual Farm Tours include: Advanced Comfort Technology, Inc. & BioFiltro, CowManager, GENEX, Kansas Department of Agriculture, Milk Specialties Global Animal Nutrition, Purina Animal Nutrition, LLC, Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc., and Waikato Milking Systems USA, LLC.
Below is the 2021 World Dairy Expo Virtual Farm Tour schedule that can be enjoyed in person at WDE or online through ExpoTV on Expo’s website.
• Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 12 p.m., hosted by Newalta Dairy LLC, Pipestone, Minn.
• Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m., hosted by Royal Dairy, Royal City, Wash.
• Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 12 p.m., hosted by Laughing Goat LLC, Cuba City, Wis.
• Thursday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m., hosted by Steinhurst Dairy LLC, Creston, Ohio
• Thursday, Sept. 30 at 12 p.m., hosted by Donley Farms, Shoshone, Idaho
• Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m., hosted by Hildebrand Farms Dairy, Junction City, Kan.
• Friday, Oct. 1 at 12 p.m., hosted by Hendrickson Dairy, Menahga, Minn.
• Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m., hosted by Prairieland Dairy, Belleville, Wis.
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Crowds of 60,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison for the 54th event, Sept. 28–Oct. 2, 2021, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display. Download the World Dairy Expo mobile event app, visit worlddairyexpo.com or follow WDE on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Spotify, Instagram or YouTube for more information.