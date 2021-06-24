World Dairy Expo has announced that its 2021 educational program line-up now includes Expo en Español, a new experience presented exclusively in Spanish. Expo en Español will be hosted Wednesday through Friday during World Dairy Expo in Mendota 1 of the Exhibition Hall at 2 p.m. Each session includes a presentation and a question-and-answer segment.
“Expo en Español is designed for Spanish-speaking dairy owners, managers and mid-managers who are seeking new tools for their operation’s success,” shares Cassi Miller, World Dairy Expo international and youth specialist. “We are excited to offer new opportunities to these key industry members at Expo this year and for years to come.”
The schedule is:
• Wednesday, Sept. 29 — “Improving Cultural Understanding Between Farm Employees and Farm Management”
• Thursday, Sept. 30 — “How to Excel to a Leadership Position”
• Friday, Oct. 1. — “How Mid-managers Deal with Trouble Employees, Training Protocols and Tactics for Success – Panel”