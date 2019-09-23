World Dairy Expo’s participating companies will showcase their latest research, products and services to help dairy producers improve their operations during new, educational Knowledge Nook Sessions. These educational sessions will benefit both attendees and companies alike, as they provide an innovative opportunity for company experts to share detailed information with Expo attendees. Sessions will be presented daily in the Knowledge Nook, located in the atrium of the Exhibition Hall.
The following is the list of 2019 Knowledge Nook Sessions and their sponsors as of Sept 11. For a current listing, download World Dairy Expo’s new, free mobile event app or visit the WDE website.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
• Keep Your Animals Moving, 10:30 a.m. — Brad Ingram, Midwest Regional Sales Manager, Vettec, Inc.; presented by Vettec, Inc.
• Growing Your Business for Generations to Come — Are We Shaping the Right Model?, 11:30 a.m. — Francisco Rodriguez, Integrated Robotics Manager, DeLaval, Inc.; presented by DeLaval, Inc.
• Labor Issues and Animal Welfare — Are Milking Robots Part of the Solution?, 12:30 p.m. — Jouni Pitkäranta, M.Sc., Founder and Board Chairman, 4dBarn and Virpi Kurkela, DVM, Veterinary Specialist, 4dBarn; presented by 4dBarn.
• Essential Microbial Support: Improving Health and Performance with Probiotics, 1:30 p.m. — Dr. Mike Hutjens, Professor, Department of Animal Sciences, University of Illinois; presented by Chr. Hansen.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
• Evolution of Hybrid Alfalfa and What’s Next, 9:30 a.m — Sara Hendrickson, Forage Leader, Dairyland Seed; Chad Staudinger, Regional Sales Manager, Dairyland Seed and Steve Wagner, Alfalfa Plant Breeder, Corteva Agriscience; presented by Dairyland Seed.
• Better Haymaking — Greater ROI and Feed Quality for Dairy Operations Through Denser Bales, 10:30 a.m. — Jordan Milewski, Crop Preparation Marketing Manager, New Holland; ptesented by New Holland.
• Herd Insights Brought to Life with Augmented Reality, 11:30 a.m. — Roxie Muller, Innovation Manager, Nedap Livestock Management; presented by Nedap Livestock Management.
• Colostrum for So Many OTHER Reasons, 12:30 p.m. — Dr. Rick Dumm, DVM; presented by Dairy Tech, Inc.
• Managing and Marketing Dairy Crossbreds, 1:30 p.m. — Dr. Grant Crawford, Technical Services Manager, Merck Animal Health; presented by Merck Animal Health.
Thursday, Oct. 3
• Colostrum for So Many OTHER Reasons, 9:30 a.m. — Dr. Rick Dumm, DVM; presented by Dairy Tech, Inc.
• Estrotect Breeding Indicators — A New Reproduction Management Tool, 10:30 a.m. — Dr. Ky Pohler, PHD, Associate Professor, Texas A&M University; presented by Estrotect.
• Phixup — An Innovative and Natural Way to Maintain Optimum Ruminal Conditions, 11:30 a.m. — Rodrigo Araujo de Souza, Ph.D., Business Unit Manager North America, Timab Magnesium USA; presented by Timab Magnesium USA.
• Starting Calves with Force — Lifetime Health and Production Begin on Day One, 12:30 p.m. — Dr. David P. Casper, Technical Services Leader/Dairy Nutritionist, Furst-McNess Company; presented by Furst-McNess Company.
• Acoustic Pulse Technology — Increasing Milk Yield and Treating Mastitis Free of Antibiotics, 1:30 p.m. — Dr. Gabriel Leitner PHD., Chief Science Officer, Armenta; presented by Armenta.
Friday, Oct. 4
• Colostrum for So Many OTHER Reasons, 9:30 a.m. — Dr. Rick Dumm, DVM; presented by Dairy Tech, Inc.
• Starting Calves with Force — Lifetime Health and Production Begin on Day One, 10:30 a.m. — Dr. David P. Casper, Technical Services Leader/Dairy Nutritionist, Furst-McNess Company; presented by Furst-McNess Company.
• Microbial Inoculation Improves Silage Aerobic Stability after Short-Term Fermentation: Fact or Fiction?, 11:30 a.m. — Dr. Luiz Ferraretto, Associate Professor of Livestock Nutrition, Department of Animal Sciences, University of Florida; presented by Chr. Hanson.
• Component Production: Is Your Herd Efficiency Up to Par?, 12:30 p.m. — Dr. Hank Spencer, Technical Services Principal, Cargill Animal Nutrition; presented by Cargill Animal Health.
• Managing and Marketing Dairy Crossbreds, 1:30 p.m. — Dr. Grant Crawford, Technical Services Manager, Merck Animal Health; presented by Merck Animal Health.
Saturday, Oct. 5
• Simplified Farm Data Management with UNIFORM, 9:30 a.m. — Shawnna Finnerty, Project and Support Manager, North America, UNIFORM-Agri; presented by UNIFORM–Agri.
• DeLaval: 360 Degree Interactive Virtual Facility Tours, 10:30 a.m. — Jeff Prashaw, AIA, Project Design Manager, DeLaval, Inc.; presented by DeLaval, Inc.