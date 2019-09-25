“Tools for Dairy’s Progress,” the 2019 World Dairy Expo theme, is a fitting description of this year’s Expo Seminars to be held during the annual event, Oct. 1-5.
Presented daily by industry leaders in the Mendota 2 meeting room of the Exhibition Hall, these seminars address topics centered around finances, climate, management practices and dairy markets.
Each Expo Seminar is approved for one continuing education credit for members of both the American Registry of Professional Animal Scientists and the American Association of State Veterinary Boards – RACE Program.
The following is the schedule of 2019 Expo Seminars:
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 1:00 p.m.
• Domestic and Global Beverage Trends: How U.S. Dairy Innovation Can Seize the Opportunity — Paul Ziemnisky, Executive Vice President of Global Innovation Partnerships, Dairy Management, Inc., and Kristina Alexander, Manager, Knowledge and Insights of Global Innovation Partnerships, Dairy Management Inc.; sponsored by Dairy Management, Inc.
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 11:00 a.m.
• What Drives Financial Success on a Dairy — Steve Bodart, Senior Dairy Lending Specialist, Compeer Financial; sponsored by McLanahan Corporation.
Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 1:00 p.m.
• The Makeup of Your Milk Check — Calvin Covington, Chief Executive Officer (retired), Southeast Milk, Inc.; sponsored by Page & Pedersen International, Ltd.
Thursday, Oct. 3, 11:00 a.m.
• Proactive Management Practices to Reduce Antibiotic Usage on Your Dairy — Dr. Michael Capel, Partner, Perry Veterinary Clinic.
Thursday, Oct. 3, 1:00 p.m.
• Climate Change — Reducing the Dairy Industry’s Carbon Footprint and Greenhouse Gas Emissions — Dr. Frank Mitloehner, Professor, University of California-Davis; sponsored by SOP S.r.l.
Friday, Oct. 4, 11:00 a.m.
• Why Heifer Maturity Matters — Dr. Gavin Staley, Technical Services Specialist, Diamond V; sponsored by Diamond V.
Friday, Oct. 4, 1:00 p.m.
• Are You Buying Your Milk Production? — Dr. Bill Weiss, Professor, Department of Animal Science, Ohio Agricultural and Research Center, The Ohio State University; sponsored by Quality Liquid Feeds, Inc.
Saturday, Oct. 5, 11:00 a.m.
• Dairy Farm Financial Decision Making in Turbulent Times — Dr. Chris Wolf, Professor, Agricultural Economics and Management, Cornell University; sponsored by Feed Supervisor Software.